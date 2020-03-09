Aust VC drug-tested during Perry concert

Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes was being drug-tested while her World Cup-winning teammates were dancing up a storm with American pop star Katy Perry.

As the victorious Australians jumped on the MCG stage to help Perry sing her hit ‘Firework’, Haynes had to comply with drug-testers.

The 33-year-old was the only player from the Australian squad to miss the once-in-a-lifetime concert after their 85-run demolition of India.

“I am absolutely spewing about (missing it) because I had to do a drugs test,” she told SEN radio.

“The rest of my teammates got up on stage.

“I saw the photos (after) and the doctor came in and said ‘how good was it getting up and stage’ and I said ‘are you kidding me?’

“I think the girls had an great time and it was awesome that she (Perry) allowed them to go up.”

It was a special evening for the Australians, who saved their best performance of the Twenty20 World Cup for last.

Crowd records for women’s sport tumbled during the decider, with 86,174 people turning out to watch Meg Lanning’s team win their fifth title.