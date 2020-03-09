Aust VC drug-tested during Perry concert

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rachael Haynes (l) couldn't party with teammates and Katy Perry as she was being drug tested. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Aust VC drug-tested during Perry concert

By Oliver Caffrey

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 15:32:21

Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes was being drug-tested while her World Cup-winning teammates were dancing up a storm with American pop star Katy Perry. 

As the victorious Australians jumped on the MCG stage to help Perry sing her hit ‘Firework’, Haynes had to comply with drug-testers.

The 33-year-old was the only player from the Australian squad to miss the once-in-a-lifetime concert after their 85-run demolition of India.

“I am absolutely spewing about (missing it) because I had to do a drugs test,” she told SEN radio.

“The rest of my teammates got up on stage.

“I saw the photos (after) and the doctor came in and said ‘how good was it getting up and stage’ and I said ‘are you kidding me?’

“I think the girls had an great time and it was awesome that she (Perry) allowed them to go up.”

It was a special evening for the Australians, who saved their best performance of the Twenty20 World Cup for last.

Crowd records for women’s sport tumbled during the decider, with 86,174 people turning out to watch Meg Lanning’s team win their fifth title.

Latest sport

cricket

Aust VC drug-tested during Perry concert

As Australia's World Cup-winning heroes danced with Katy Perry on stage at the MCG, vice-captain Rachael Haynes had to do a drug test.

rugby league

Ponga unfazed by NRL contract negotiations

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga says he is not concerned about contract negotiations ahead of round one of the NRL season.

sport

Indian Wells tennis postponed due to virus

The Indian Wells tennis tournament known as the fifth grand slam have been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed near the host city.

golf

Hatton wins Palmer event, Leishman second

England's Tyrrell Hatton has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Florida's Bay Hill course while Australia's Marc Leishman was runner-up.

cricket

Fatigued Aussies seeking answers: Langer

A 'weary' Australian one-day international squad has just days to prepare for hosting World Cup runners-up New Zealand after returning home from South Africa.

news

health

Virus vaccine still at least one year away

A vaccine to combat the coronavirus is at least one year away as Australia's top doctor tells anyone feeling unwell after returning from overseas to get tested.

sport

rugby league

Ponga unfazed by NRL contract negotiations

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga says he is not concerned about contract negotiations ahead of round one of the NRL season.

world

virus diseases

Italy locks down millions as toll jumps

Some 16 million people are estimated to be affected by an unprecedented government order locking down vast areas of Italy's north, including Milan.