Don’t tie trade to virus inquiry: minister

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Marise Payne has called on China not to conflate trade issues with anger over a coronavirus inquiry Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Don’t tie trade to virus inquiry: minister

By Matt Coughlan

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 09:19:45

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has called on China not to conflate trade issues with a diplomatic spat over an international coronavirus inquiry.

The World Health Assembly has adopted a resolution to establish the global investigation in Geneva with the support of 137 nations.

Australia has declared the inquiry has a clear mandate to look at the origins of the virus, an issue that sparked a deepening rift with China.

Bloomberg reports Chinese officials are considering stricter checks for some seafood, oats and fruit, and state media could encourage consumer boycotts.

Senator Payne said Australian exports would always comply with other countries’ rules.

“We would be disappointed if there was any process of conflating these issues,” she told ABC radio on Wednesday.

“We deal with the trade issues on their merits as they stand.

“We will engage respectfully. Most importantly though, we will always protect Australia’s national interest.”

China has slapped an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley and banned imports from four major abattoirs as relations soured between the two nations.

The inquiry resolution does not mention China, instead committing to an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the pandemic.

China eventually supported the European Union motion after weeks of anger towards Australia over its push for an inquiry. 

Senator Payne last month warned the World Health Organisation leading the investigation would be “a bit poacher and gamekeeper”.

But she is now comfortable with the organisation’s independent oversight advisory committee conducting the inquiry.

“They serve in their personal (capacity). They are not, if you like part, of the WHO structure.”

China escalated its war of words with Australia on Tuesday, rejecting Australia’s claims the inquiry vindicated the government’s stance.

“The draft resolution on COVID-19 to be adopted by the World Health Assembly is totally different from Australia’s proposal of an independent international review,” an embassy spokesman told AAP.

“To claim the WHA’s resolution a vindication of Australia’s call is nothing but a joke.”

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said coronavirus, which has claimed millions of jobs and hundreds of thousands of lives globally, should be taken more seriously.

“Australia is not going to engage in cheap politicking over an issue as important as COVID-19,” he told Sky News.

“I would have thought the appropriate response from China’s ambassador in Australia would have been to welcome these outcomes.”

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said Australia would appeal the barley decision directly with China before launching action at the World Trade Organisation.

“We believe we have a very strong case in which to prosecute that Australian barley farmers are not subsidised and have not dumped barley into China,” he told the Seven Network.

“If that fails, then obviously we will reserve our right and likely pursue the opportunity to take it to the WTO.”

Latest news

politics

Don't tie trade to virus inquiry: minister

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says she would be disappointed if trade issues were mixed up with an upcoming international investigation into coronavirus.

politics (general)

Ministers welcome virus probe resolution

The Australian government has welcomed the passing of a 'landmark resolution' by the World Health Assembly for an independent review into the coronavirus.

health

Virus fear no excuse for truancy: NSW govt

All NSW public school students will return to classroom teaching full time next week while another elderly Newmarch House resident has died from COVID-19.

farms

China tariff devastates WA barley growers

Western Australian barley growers are bracing for huge income losses caused by China's massive impost and are keen for the Commonwealth to appeal to the WTO.

virus diseases

COVID-19 shuts four Victoria nursing homes

Four aged care homes in Melbourne are in lockdown after a resident at three centres tested positive for the coronavirus, with results pending at a fourth.

news

politics (general)

Ministers welcome virus probe resolution

The Australian government has welcomed the passing of a 'landmark resolution' by the World Health Assembly for an independent review into the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.