Health Minister Greg Hunt says the government is working to double Australia's ICU capability. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Australia audits critical care capacity

By Kaitlyn Offer

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 17:19:07

Australia’s health system is auditing its critical care capacity and ability to cope with the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Anaesthetists, the medical professionals with respiratory expertise, have voiced concerns for more than a week that the system will not cope with the virus and ramping up of elective surgery at the same time.

“The Australian Society of Anaesthetists continues to call for the postponement of non-urgent elective surgery to ensure anaesthetists have adequate time to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic in our hospitals,” ASA president Suzi Nou said in a statement.

“We are on the front line of critical care as experts in advanced airway management and without time to prepare, we are growing increasingly concerned that our members will be exposed to high-risk procedures.”

The ASA has also raised concerns about the supply and adequacy of personal protective equipment in Australia and how “elective blitzes” in some states may impact supplies needed in the weeks and months to come.

The Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists is equally concerned about capacity.

Victoria and NSW have announced extra funding for elective surgery to get ahead before the coronavirus peak.

WA and the NT are delaying surgeries to cope with the coronavirus.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday the nation’s capacity was under review.

“There’s a national audit going on of all the critical care capacity,” he said. 

He assured the public there were intensive care unit beds, high-dependency beds, and equipment such as ventilators on order.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said a “war production unit” had been convened at the weekend to prepare Australia.

“We have four companies that have indicated that they are willing to make ventilators and will be seeking approvals which have been given at light speed,” he told Nine News on Monday.

“At the same time, we are working on imports and procurements, large volumes of masks have arrived over the course of the weekend, additional volumes of testing kits.”

Mr Hunt added in parliament on Monday that the goal is to double Australia’s ICU capacity.

The prime minister also said that for now, few Australian coronavirus patients are in ICU care.

virus diseases

Virus toll 8 after cruise passenger death

More than 800 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in NSW as authorities shut all non-essential services and urge people to follow the rules and advice.

sport

