Australia begin 2023 World Cup planning

Australia’s on-field planning for the next cricket World Cup will begin at the scene of where their 2019 campaign nosedived, with Aaron Finch setting one eye to India in 2023.

Finch and team management have spent the past few months in meetings over the team’s one-day cricket, and what approach they want to take in three years’ time.

The 33-year-old had initially planned to put 50-over thinking to the side as Australia pursued a maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on home soil this year.

But the postponement of that tournament and shut down of cricket has accelerated the planning around the more traditional white-ball game.

And on-field that will now begin next month against England in Manchester, with a three-match ODI series after the three T20s in Southampton.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work on that over the last couple months as management with myself involved in that as well,” Finch said.

“A lot of in-depth chats with coaches and selectors just to map out the next two-to-three years to really start to get a clear understanding the way we want to go.

“It’s something when you work back from the 2023 World Cup there’ll be some things that we want to keep monitoring and use as markers along the way.

Finch would not say whether there would be significant changes to Australia’s approach of last year, where building a foundation and powering home late was the team’s approach.

But he is aware England took four years to perfect their style before winning their maiden trophy, backing their all-out attack approach time and time again.

“We feel as though we have a style that can win us that World Cup,” Finch said.

“And to keep implementing that over a long period of time and becoming second nature will be really important.”

The opener has confirmed he wants to play on until 2023, desperate to lift the trophy in his last act as the national team’s white-ball captain.

Australia have long rued their last trip to Manchester for an ODI, where their 2019 World Cup began to unravel with a final-round defeat to South Africa.

It bundled them out of top spot and forced them to play England at their virtual home ground of Edgbaston in the semi-final, where they were totally outclassed.

Since then, Australia have lost series to India and South Africa on the road before the sport shut down one game into their home series with New Zealand in March.

“In one-day cricket we haven’t been where we need to be in the world rankings and been as consistent,” Finch said.

“The more we can keep ingraining our team’s game plan and the way we want to go about playing that’s going to be important going forward.”