The cricket and several major events have been cancelled as the number of COVID-19 cases hits 237. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

politics

No chance Dutton infected cabinet: doctor

By Marnie Banger and Colin Brinsden

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 18:09:19

Australia’s chief medical officer insists there is no need for the federal cabinet to be tested for the coronavirus after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton became one of the 237 people now infected nationally.

The assurance comes as the federal government kicks off an advertising campaign urging Australians to practice good hygiene and monitor their health.

Mr Dutton became infected with COVID-19 on Friday, just days after attending a cabinet meeting that included Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

But Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says it has always been public advice that people only be tested after being in contact with someone infected with coronavirus within 24 hours of them developing symptoms.

“If you have been in contact with them two or three days before they are symptomatic, they are very, very, very unlikely to be infectious,” he said on Saturday.

Labor health spokesman Chris Bowen questioned the 24-hour advice when people were being told to self-isolate should they have come in contact with someone who contracted the virus.

“Now there is a lack of information before the Australian people, and this confusion makes it worse,” Mr Bowen said in Sydney.

Australia clocked up 237 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after three South Australians, three Western Australians, 13 Victorians, one Tasmanian and 20 people in NSW tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are about 140,000 cases worldwide.

The federal government this weekend launched an advertising campaign urging Australians to follow good hygiene and to monitor their health if they have returned from overseas or had contact with someone with coronavirus.

Across the Tasman, the New Zealand government has announced that all incoming passengers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period, from midnight on Sunday.

The step has had consequences for cricket, with Australia’s Chappell-Hadlee one-day series against New Zealand abandoned.

Earlier on Friday, the Council of Australian Governments meeting heeded expert advice that all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people in Australia should be cancelled from Monday.

Major events the Melbourne Grand Prix and Sydney’s Easter Show have been canned. In New Zealand, the commemoration of the Christchurch massacre a year ago has also been cancelled.

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell has stressed the closing down of sporting events impacts not only on fans, but also the small businesses involved.

The federal government this week announced a near $18 billion national stimulus package, but has indicated there could be further measures in the May budget.

Professor Murphy says he doesn’t see school closures on the horizon, 

Australians with mild colds are also being told not to get tested for the coronavirus, as the focus remains on testing returned travellers and contacts of people who are symptomatic.

“We need to preserve the testing for those who needed it,” Prof Murphy said.

Several cruise lines have paused operations in Australia for at least 30 days as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Carnival Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia.

In Tasmania, the captain of the MCS Magnifica barred about 1400 passengers and staff from disembarking in Hobart to protect them from coming into contact with anyone who may have the coronavirus.

