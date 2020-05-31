Discover Australian Associated Press



Australia is edging closer to the day it records no new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Palaczczuk stands firm on closed border

By Colin Brinsden

May 31, 2020

2020-05-31 13:56:05

The Queensland government is standing firm on keeping its border closed until July but has brought forward easing of other COVID-19 restrictions by almost two weeks.

From midday on Monday, Queenslanders will be able to travel statewide, while pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to seat up to 20 people.

But despite criticism for keeping the state borders closed for so long, Premier Annastacia Palaczczuk won’t have a bar of opening them anytime soon.

“Let me make it very clear, the border will remain closed for the month of June,” she told reporters in Brisbane on Sunday.

Federal shadow treasurer and Queenslander Jim Chalmers concedes people do want the border and associated businesses like tourism reopened.

“It’s important we get it open when it’s appropriate and responsible to do that. Premier Palaszczuk has said she’ll keep it under review and stay flexible about it, and I think that’s important and warranted,” Dr Chalmers told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

The premier announced no new coronavirus cases, but neighbouring NSW reported three new infections and all linked to travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW pubs, beauty salons and museums reopen on Monday and holiday travel inside state boundaries will also be permitted.

“With further restrictions set to be lifted from tomorrow, it remains essential that everyone maintains social distancing of 1.5 metres and regularly washes their hands,” NSW Health said in a statement on Sunday.

Victoria reported six new COVID-19 cases, but two previous cases were removed from the overall tally due to the reclassifications of earlier results.

However, more than a dozen cases of coronavirus are now linked to a suburb in Melbourne’s northwest.

“We obviously have some concerns about what might be happening in the Keilor Downs area, it’s possible there might be community transmission in that area that hasn’t been established to date,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters in Melbourne.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases now stand at around 7180, while the death toll remains at 103. 

