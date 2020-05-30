Australia closer to no new COVID-19 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia is edging closer to the day it records no new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Australia closer to no new COVID-19 cases

By AAP

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 21:54:27

Victoria is the only state to record new cases of coronavirus this weekend, bringing closer the day when Australia records zero additional cases.

The 11 new cases reported in Victoria on Saturday took the national total to 7185.

Just 22 of the 475 active cases nationwide are being treated in hospital.

That hasn’t stopped hundreds of demonstrators in capital cities claiming the COVID-19 pandemic is a “scam”.

Members of the anti-vaccination community breached social distancing rules to face-off with the police on Saturday.

Placards included “5G = communism” and “Mandatory vaccination is a human rights violation”.

Three of the new Victorian cases were linked to a school cluster and four to a Melbourne hotel where returned travellers are being quarantined

The state’s top doctor, Brett Sutton, remains concerned “certain quarters of the community aren’t getting the message”.

Still, Australia continues to record far few cases than comparable nations.

The death toll remains at 103, while in stark contrast the US passed the 100,000 mark this week.

However, a new survey by the Australia Institute suggests more than three quarters of Australians support states closing their borders to interstate travel.

Strong support was recorded in NSW (70 per cent), Victoria (76 per cent), Queensland (78 per cent) and Western Australia (88 per cent) in the survey of 1005 people.

Meanwhile, Ruby Princess passengers have been warned a crew member being treated in a Sydney hospital was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis.

The risk to passengers on the troubled March 8-19 cruise is very low, Sydney Local Health District said.

