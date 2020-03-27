A lady walks her dog as the sun rises above Altona beach in Melbourne, Friday, March 27, 2020. Victoria’s coronavirus numbers have continued to rise after the state registered its first three deaths from the illness
AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19
March 27, 2020
Latest sport
rugby league
Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor
Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.
Australian rules football
AFL close to virus pay deal with players
The AFL and the AFL Players Association remain hopeful they can strike a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.
soccer
FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff
Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
rugby league
NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players
A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.