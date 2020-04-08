Australia dodges worst-case virus scenario

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The strong measures now in place have prevented the rampant spread of COVID-19,, based on modelling. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Australia dodges worst-case virus scenario

By Matt Coughlan

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 14:56:02

Strict social distancing measures have prevented Australia’s intensive care units from being overwhelmed by up to 35,000 coronavirus-stricken patients.

Doherty Institute modelling provided to federal and state leaders and released publicly on Tuesday looked at a worst-case scenario based on international experience.

It showed if no action had been taken to stop the spread of the disease, around 23 million people, or 89 per cent of the population, could have been infected.

Under that scenario, the health system would have crumbled and just 15 per cent of people who needed intensive care would have been able to access it.

The modelling prompted the strong social measures now in place across the country, with gatherings, travel and economic activity curtailed.

It showed the strain on the system could be massively reduced if Australia turned to quarantine and social distancing.

As a result of those measures, the infection curve is trending in the right direction and authorities are cautiously confident the health system will cope under the strain of the coronavirus.

Now the modelling effort will turn to Australian data in coming weeks, as health chiefs mull when restrictions may be relaxed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed the data released so far does not equate to a prediction.

“The modelling work is theoretical,” he said on Tuesday.

“It is not based on Australian case data and does not model Australian responses.

‘The modelling does not predict what will happen in Australia. It does not tell you how many Australians will contract the virus or how many Australians will succumb to that virus.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Dumped Bulldogs to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera will appeal their NRL deregistration following Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

soccer

Victory CEO confident of A-League survival

Melbourne Victory are being affected by the A-League suspension but chief executive Trent Jacobs is confident they will pull through the financial challenge.

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

news

health

Please stay home at Easter: Qld officials

Queenslanders are being urged to stay in their homes over the Easter break to maintain a lower COVID-19 infection rate.

sport

rugby league

Dumped Bulldogs to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera will appeal their NRL deregistration following Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

world

virus diseases

China's Wuhan lockdown ends

A two-month coronavirus lockdown has ended in the Chinese city of Wuhan but China is maintaining strict screening protocols to stop a resurgence of the disease.