'We are in a good place but we have to maintain that,' Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says. Image by Mike Bowers/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Review of virus restrictions within weeks

By Daniel McCulloch

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 10:37:14

Australia is in a good position in the fight against coronavirus but must maintain the pressure, the nation’s chief medical officer says.

More than 6300 Australians have been infected with coronavirus and 61 people have died.

Two more deaths were recorded overnight but there were only 33 new cases in the past 24 hours.

While the coronavirus infection curve is flattening, Professor Brendan Murphy says it is still too early to relax strict social distancing rules.

“The scale of measures at the moment are something that we clearly do have to review … but it’s not now, it’s within the next few weeks,” he told ABC radio on Monday.

“I think we need to look at all of the data, look at our preparedness, and the national cabinet will be making a lot of decisions about what, if anything, can be relaxed in the coming weeks.”

The low number of new infections could be due in part to less testing over Easter.

Most people complied with demands from political and health authorities not to travel over the long weekend.

However, fines were issued in several states after people either ignored or flouted the rules and travelled anyway.

Looking forward, Professor Murphy said he would be very concerned if social restrictions were relaxed before public hospitals were fully prepared and the country had enough personal protective equipment.

“The thing that worries us most at the moment is complacency,” he said.

“Every single community transmission that’s undetected can infect a lot of people, and that’s why it is so important that we do maintain measures for the time being.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned it would be “very dangerous and unrealistic” to remove social distancing restrictions too soon.

The federal government has announced an extra $3 million to boost the nationally coordinated emergency response to COVID-19.

It is also considering subsidising domestic flights for airlines hammered by the pandemic.

“Indeed, I spent the weekend talking about that very thing with Virgin, with Qantas, trying to make sure that we’ve got the trunk routes between capital cities,” Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack told the ABC.

“We’ll be looking at what we can do in conjunction with the airlines who are cooperative.”

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham says there are no guarantees international flights will resume by December.

He is encouraging people to take domestic holidays instead once the pandemic subsides.

Sport Minister Richard Colbeck has questioned the NRL planning to restart its competition on May 28, saying the date is probably a bit ambitious.

Professor Murphy described the NRL return date as premature.

Some nursing homes have completely banned visits to stop the spread of coronavirus, but the chief medical officer does not agree with their approach.

He said aged care residents should continue welcoming guests, so long as they have no more than two visitors for a short period of time, keep a reasonable distance and not allow children in to see them.

Meanwhile, the Tasmanian government has closed two hospitals at the centre of an outbreak involving 49 cases in the state’s northwest.

All hospital staff and their households – more than 1000 people – will be placed into quarantine for two weeks as a “super clean” of the facilities is undertaken.

