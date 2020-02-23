Discover Australian Associated Press

Rachael Haynes (L) says Australia aren't panicking despite a poor T20 World Cup opening loss. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Australia not in spin over T20 WCup ‘blip’

By Justin Chadwick

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 18:19:14

Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes insists her team don’t have a weakness against legspin, but says they need to play smarter to keep their T20 World Cup title dream alive.

The tournament favourites have little wiggle room after suffering an upset loss on Friday to India, with Australia needing to win their remaining three group games to have a chance of making the semi-finals.

Australia had no answers to Indian legspinner Poonam Yadav in their World Cup opener, with the 28-year-old deceiving her opponents with a series of wrong’uns on the way to 4-19.

That display raised serious questions about Australia’s ability to handle spin and, more specifically, wrong’uns.

But Haynes, who was one of Yadav’s victims, wasn’t worried ahead of Monday’s must-win clash with Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground.

“Cricket’s a lot about watching the ball. It’s not just legspin bowling – every type of bowler has the ability to deceive a batter,” Haynes said.

“We’ve got some really good legspinners in our country who bowl exceptionally well and have really good variations.

“So I think the other day was a minor blip. I don’t think it’s any cause of concern.

“We’ve got some world-class batters in our line-up and, of those, there’s some world-class players of spin, too.”

Haynes said poor decisions were the culprit for the batting collapse against India, rather than an underlying weakness.

“Sometimes as a batter, you might get away with some of those things, and get an edge on it or the ball goes into space and everyone moves on,” Haynes said.

“But in that game, we paid a really high price for our mistakes.

“I don’t think it’s any cause of concern to press the panic button or anything. It’s just about being really clear on what our plans are against opposition bowlers, and backing our skills to execute it.

“We’ve certainly got the batting group to do that.”

Sri Lanka are ranked eighth in the world, but their performances over the past week prove they can cause upsets.

They thrashed world No.2 England by 10 wickets in a warm-up match, and they could have beaten world No.3 New Zealand on Saturday night if not for some costly dropped catches.

Chamari Atapattu looms as Australia’s biggest threat, with the opener capable of piling on the runs.

Atapattu scored 41 off 30 balls against NZ, and she notched a century in October in a one-day loss to Australia.

