Australia off to winning Davis Cup start

Jordan Thompson has given Australia a winning start to the Davis Cup tie against Brazil.

Thompson has downed Thiago Monteiro 6-4 6-4 in Friday’s opening rubber at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive.

Australia’s John Millman meets Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild next, ahead of Saturday’s doubles match and reverse singles.

Thompson claimed the opening set by breaking Monteiro’s serve in the 10th game.

He then raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set before a fightback from the Brazilian squared scores at four games all, before Thompson regained control.

“It was just a really solid match,” Thompson said.

“Fortunately every time I have played Davis Cup on day one, I have played the first match so I knew what to expect.

“And I’m really pleased with the result and the performance.”