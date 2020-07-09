Australia offers Hong Kong residents visas

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced new safe haven arrangements for Hong Kongers. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Australia offers Hong Kong residents visas

By Daniel McCulloch

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 13:55:05

Australia is offering extended visas to Hong Kong residents who feel threatened by new national security laws imposed by Beijing.

The Morrison government will establish an incentive program for Hong Kong businesses to relocate to Australia, with pathways to permanent residency for their staff.

Australia has also suspended an extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

“That national security law constitutes a fundamental change of circumstances in respect to our extradition agreement with Hong Kong,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday.

“Australia today has taken steps to suspend our extradition agreement. We have formally notified Hong Kong and advised the Chinese authorities.”

Beijing imposed new legislation on Hong Kong last week that criminalised subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces.

Pro-democracy protesters have since been charged for holding flags, posters and pamphlets.

Mr Morrison said the laws undermined Hong Kong’s independence, basic law and “one country, two systems” pact with Beijing.

Australia has decided against opening up a new humanitarian intake for Hong Kong residents who fear persecution under the laws.

Instead, it will focus on students and temporary visa holders – primarily those who are already in Australia.

There are currently 8200 students, 900 graduates and 570 temporary skilled visa holders in Australia from Hong Kong.

Another 2300 Hong Kong students, 130 graduates and 100 temporary skilled workers outside Australia, for reasons such as visiting family or holidays, have Australian visas.

Under changes outlined on Thursday, students from Hong Kong will be eligible for a five-year temporary graduate visa once they conclude their courses, along with a pathway to permanent residency.

Former students still in Australia will be given another five years as well.

Temporary visa holders from Hong Kong will be offered an extra five years in the country and a pathway to citizenship.

Future applicants for temporary skilled visas will be able to come for five years.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has updated its travel advice, warning people not to travel to Hong Kong. 

It fears Australians could be deported to China for prosecution under the new national security laws.

“You may be at increased risk of detention on vaguely defined national security grounds,” the department said.

“You could break the law without intending to.”

Latest news

virus diseases

165 new COVID-19 cases in locked-down Vic

Victoria has recorded its fourth consecutive day of coronavirus cases in the triple-digits with 165 new infections.

inquiry

Call to change disaster funding process

The Tasmanian government says the processes under national disaster funding arrangements are onerous, complex and time consuming, and don't suit every state.

health

Albury trio test positive for coronavirus

Three family members in Albury on the NSW-Victoria border have been confirmed to have COVID-19 as the NSW premier admits the state is on "high alert".

politics

Australia offers Hong Kong residents visas

Australia will offer visas to Hong Kong residents who feel threatened by new national security laws imposed by Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed.

virus diseases

Tower residents await COVID-19 results

The testing of residents at Melbourne's locked-down public housing towers has finished, with the health department to reveal whether there are more cases.

news

virus diseases

165 new COVID-19 cases in locked-down Vic

Victoria has recorded its fourth consecutive day of coronavirus cases in the triple-digits with 165 new infections.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding-the-ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league 'flinched' on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

world

virus diseases

US virus surges prompt tough action

New Jersey and New York, the hard-hit states at the outset of the US coronavirus outbreak, want to preserve progress against the virus as cases surge elsewhere.