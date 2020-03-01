Australia records first coronavirus death

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia's first coronavirus fatality is a Perth man who has died at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

By Dominica Sanda

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 14:40:22

An elderly Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus after he contracted the virus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Western Australia’s Chief Health Officer Dr Andrew Robertson on Sunday confirmed the 78-year-old died at Perth’s Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in the early hours of the morning.

The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 about 10 days ago while in isolation at Howard Springs in the Northern Territory after being quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess and then flown out of Japan. 

“Our condolences are with his family and unfortunately he is the first death we have had from coronavirus in Australia,” Dr Robertson told reporters in Perth on Sunday.

“He was in his late 70s, like many people in that age, they’re more likely to have other chronic conditions and it would obviously make being able to fight off this virus more difficult.”

He added that the elderly man’s death didn’t come as a surprise to doctors as it’s known COVID-19 can start off relatively mild before it progresses.

“It’s often the second week where people will deteriorate and get significant viral pneumonia,” Dr Robertson said.

The chief medical officer said the man had been in isolation ever since he was diagnosed and insisted there was no risk to the community or hospital staff. 

The man’s 79-year-old wife was also diagnosed with the virus a few days ago and is in a stable condition in the same hospital.

It’s not known if the man’s wife got the virus from her husband, but both were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Dr Robertson said.

He insisted the man’s death did not change the status of COVID-19 in Australia but said authorities are expecting it to merge with the upcoming flu season.

Dr Robertson insisted there was no need for panic and that now was the time to prepare for an increasing number of cases in the future.

“We’ve realised it is likely we will get community spread in Australia at some stage in the next three to six months,” he said.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was with “great sadness” that he heard the Perth man died.

He noted the Morrison government had a national COVID-19 plan with health authorities across the country meeting daily to monitor the situation.

“With the international spread of this virus, it is almost inevitable that we will see more cases of COVID-19 in Australia in coming weeks,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

It comes as the government defends its decision to ban foreign visitors entering Australia from Iran to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, rather than South Korea which has a much higher level of cases.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Sunday said that of the 106 deaths that have been reported outside of China, 43 have been in Iran.

The new travel restrictions came in as NSW chief heath officer Kerry Chant on Sunday confirmed a fifth person in the state had contracted the virus, a man in his 40s who arrived in Sydney from Iran.

A 63-year-old Gold Coast beautician who returned to Australia from Iran on Monday, has also been diagnosed with the virus.

Latest news

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

A 78-year-old Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities brace for potentially more cases as it spreads.

politics

Virus has markets on course for rough ride

World markets are set for another volatile week, gripped by the fear of a global recession as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

virus diseases

Beauty workers, clients have no symptoms

A number of people who came into contact with a Gold Coast beauty salon worker who has coronavirus have been tested and so far are not showing symptoms.

virus diseases

Dutton defends Iran virus travel ban

Australians are being advised not to travel to Iran under new travel warnings while foreigners coming from Iran will be banned from entering Australia.

health

Aussies advised to avoid Iran travel

Australians are being advised not to travel to Iran under new travel warnings, the Health Minister has announced.

news

politics

Virus has markets on course for rough ride

World markets are set for another volatile week, gripped by the fear of a global recession as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

sport

cricket

Late call on Perry for T20 crunch match

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry remains in doubt for Monday's sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup game with a hip injury.

world

politics

South Carolina win gives Biden new life

A huge victory in the Democratic primary in South Carolina has given Joe Biden a burst of momentum in his party's race to find a challenger to Donald Trump.