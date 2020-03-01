Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's first coronavirus fatality is a Perth man who has died at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

By Dominica Sanda

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 13:13:46

A Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus.

Western Australia’s Chief Health Officer Dr Andrew Robertson on Sunday confirmed the 78-year-old man, who has not been named, died at Perth’s Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in the early hours of the morning.

The man and his wife contracted COVID-19 onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. 

His wife, who is also in her 70s, was diagnosed with the virus a few days ago and is in a stable condition in hospital.

“Our condolences are with his family and unfortunately he is the first death we have had from coronavirus in Australia,” Dr Robertson told reporters in Perth on Sunday.

“He was in his late 70s, like many people in that age, they’re more likely to have other chronic conditions and it would obviously make being able to fight off this virus more difficult.”

Dr Robertson said the man’s wife had the chance to talk to her husband before he died and is “understandably upset”.

The 78-year-old man was diagnosed about 10 days ago while in isolation at Howard Springs after being quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and then flown out of Japan. 

Dr Robertson said he had been managed in isolation ever since he was diagnosed and insisted there was no risk to the general community or hospital staff. 

The chief medical officer insisted the man’s death did not change the status of COVID-19 in Australia.

“We always knew this as a disease could be very serious particularly in those who are elderly and have more chronic conditions,” he said.

“I don’t think we should be panicking at any time, this is the time we prepare for cases in the future.”

Dr Robertson added that COVID-19 progresses as it moved from the upper respiratory tract into the lower respiratory tract and it was often the second where people would deteriorate further and possibly get “significant” viral pneumonia.

