FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
The touring Australian cricket squad has tested negative for the COVID virus in the Caribbean. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Australia, Windies cricketers COVID free

By AAP

July 24, 2021

2021-07-24 07:38:03

Australia’s cricketers can breathe a sigh of relief in the Caribbean after their COVID tests returned negative results.

Both the Australian and the West Indies cricket camps were forced to undergo COVID tests after a staff member from the hosts tested positive for the virus.

The second ODI at Kensington Oval was suspended without a ball being bowled as a result, with the tourists leading the three-match series 1-0.

The Windies said in a statement on Saturday morning (AEST) all members, including players and staff, involved in the series had tested negative.

“Cricket West Indies is pleased to announce that all 152 persons tested for COVID-19 on Thursday evening returned negative results.” 

CWI are now locked in discussions with Cricket Australia, the Barbados government and health officials about resuming the three-match series.

The third ODI is scheduled for Saturday (Sunday, AEST), with the Australians then heading to Bangladesh to play five games at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from August 3 to August 9.

Australia’s will  return to a lockdown-style existence in their first tour of cricket-mad Bangladesh since 2017.

The five T20 games against the Tigers will be invaluable for an Australian outfit seeking more match play before the World Cup in the UAE later this year.

Latest news

health

Twelve new virus cases for Victoria

Victoria has recorded 12 new virus cases as it continues to follow a "go early, go hard" approach to fighting COVID-19 infections.

virus diseases

NSW to get more Pfizer for vaccine rollout

Younger workers in southwest and western Sydney are likely to get access to first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in a bid to tackle the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

virus diseases

PM to send extra Pfizer vaccines to NSW

The federal government will send thousands of extra Pfizer vaccines to NSW after the state pleaded for more jabs amid its worsening outbreak.

cricket

Australia, Windies cricketers COVID free

Both the Australian and West Indies cricket camps have returned negative COVID tests in the Caribbean.

personal investing

Super access helping drive property market

Older Australians should be prevented from borrowing against superannuation for housing loans to help ease market prices, a leading academic says.