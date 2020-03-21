Hunt scolds beachgoers ignoring virus

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has hit out at hundreds of beachgoers that descended on Bondi on Friday with little regard to the social distancing measures the government is trying to instil to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“This now is a pandemic … a vast majority are doing the right thing,” Mr Hunt told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday.

“If you are breaking these rules you are putting, not just yourself, but you are putting other Australians at risk.”

The NSW government is now set to close Bondi Beach with NSW Police Minister David Elliott likely to announce the drastic measure on Saturday afternoon.

Around a third of more than 900 COVID-19 cases reported in Australia are in NSW and with six of the seven deaths recorded.

Worldwide there are around 253,000 cases with the loss 11,000 lives.

Mr Hunt insisted Australia has one of the highest testing for the COVID-19 in the world as Labor urged the government to make provisions for more.

“Our level of testing is now at 115,000 tests, which is one of the highest in the world and in particular one of the highest per capita rates of testing in the world,” Mr Hunt said.

“We are testing widely, more widely than almost any other country.”

He said these tests have resulted in a 99 per cent negative rate.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen said he understood the constraints and limitations on testing “but we need to do more”.

“We say it must be the formal objective of government policy to have people tested if they are in contact with people who have suffered COVID-19 or have symptoms, not and have symptoms,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“People across the country are exhibiting symptoms, worryingly going for test and being denied because they do not meet criteria.”

The testing stoush came as the government announced over $15 million in research funding including $8 million in grants for antiviral therapies and $5 million for clinical trials to treat and manage acute respiratory distress.

A further $2.6 million is also being provided in four cutting-edge diagnostics research projects at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity.

“These projects will increase Australia’s ability to conduct widespread testing for diagnosis and clearance of the coronavirus,” Mr Hunt said.

Labor’s home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally also urged the government to act quickly to ensure Australians in self-isolation have access to reliable food delivery.

“In the last week we have seen major retailers make the decision to discontinue home delivery of groceries,” she told reporters.

The federal government is expected to announce a second support package on Sunday worth billions of dollars and on top of the $17.6 billion already announced.

“It’s designed to support Australians get through the next six months,” Mr Hunt said without going into its detail.

“We see this as on balance a six month challenge, a challenge that we have never seen before.”