Australian borders closed to non-residents

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia has now closed its borders to non-residents and non-citizens to stem the virus outbreak. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Australian borders closed to non-residents

By AAP

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 22:38:26

Australia has shut its borders to non-residents amid the coronavirus pandemic, as people are told to keep their distance from each other to stem the spread of infection.

The nation’s borders were closed to non-residents and non-citizens on Friday night, while international flights leaving the country were grounded earlier this week.

Australians and their direct family members will still be allowed into the country but must self-quarantine for 14 days.

People have also been urged to reconsider non-essential domestic travel and leaders will consider further health advice on this when they next meet on Tuesday, ahead of school holidays starting in early April.

They will also look at “localised responses” and what would trigger any scaled-up response needed to shut down virus outbreaks in particular suburbs or towns.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced stricter rules for indoor gatherings that will affect places like restaurants, pubs and cinemas.

With the country’s death toll rising to seven, indoor venues hosting non-essential gatherings will now have to make sure there are four square metres – about the size of a playground handball court – of space per person.

Outdoor events of more than 500 people were already banned and indoor gatherings restricted to 100.

The tougher rules came with stronger language from chief medical officer Brendan Murphy, who said everyone should be distancing themselves from every fellow Australian where possible.

“It’s no point having a gathering of 20 people if it’s in a tiny room and you’re all together,” he told reporters on Friday.

Social distancing means keeping a metre-and-a-half away from others, good hand hygiene, and staying home from work or the general community if you are unwell.

An 81-year-old NSW woman died on Thursday night, bringing the state’s death toll to six and the national total to seven.

More than 800 people have been infected with the virus in Australia, with almost 50 now recovered.

Latest news

health

Australian borders closed to non-residents

Australia has shut its borders to non-residents and non-citizens, and introduced stricter rules for indoor gatherings, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

health

Cruise passengers urged to self-isolate

Health authorities are urging passengers and crew from a cruise ship that returned to Sydney to self-isolate, as NSW coronavirus cases continue to rise.

health

NSW virus toll hits six, cases top 380

A sixth person in NSW, and seventh across Australia has died after contracting COVID-19 while the number of cases in the state has surpassed 380.

crime, law and justice

Murdered Qld teen never had a chance

The Queensland man who killed pregnant teen prostitute Tiffany Taylor previously spent 15 years in jail for murder and will now likely die in prison.

health

Positive virus tests on Aust-NZ cruise

Four people on the Ruby Princess cruise which returned to Sydney from NZ have tested positive to coronavirus, with at least one additional case possible.

news

health

Cruise passengers urged to self-isolate

Health authorities are urging passengers and crew from a cruise ship that returned to Sydney to self-isolate, as NSW coronavirus cases continue to rise.

sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

world

virus diseases

Italy virus deaths surge by 627 in one day

Italy's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 627 in one day to reach 4032, in a massive 18.4 per cent increase - the highest daily death rate so far.