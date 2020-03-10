Australian bushfire donations post makes charity cross

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

Australian bushfire donations post makes charity cross

By AAP FactCheck

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 18:11:37

The Statement

The summer’s devastating bushfires may be over but claims about how the Australian Red Cross has distributed donations haven’t been extinguished on social media.

A Facebook post from February 16, 2020, claims that “150 million collected for the bushfire victims collected [sic] by RED CROSS and they have only given out 7 million in $10,000 lots to some of the desperate people who have lost everything”.

The post goes on to claim “they are keeping millions to be used for other use???” and “How dare this organisation think they can get away with this FRAUD!!! And that’s what it is FRAUD!!!”

The post has been viewed more than 316,000 times and received more than 6000 shares and more than 50 comments.

A Facebook post from February 16, 2020.
 A Facebook post makes several claims about the Red Cross’ distribution of bushfire donations. 

The Analysis

The Australian Red Cross was formed in 1914 at the outbreak of World War I. The charity works to ensure the safety of people affected by disasters, wars and other humanitarian issues.

During the 2019-2020 Australian bushfire crisis, donations flooded into Australian Red Cross coffers as the fires tore through communities, but as the donations rose so did criticism of how the funds were being distributed.

Regarding the donations figure, the Australian Red Cross website showed on February 15, a day before the Facebook post, that $140 million has been raised. The charity’s last update on February 20 put the figure at $150 million.

The post claims that the charity “have only given out 7 million in $10,000 lots to some of the desperate people who have lost everything”. When the Facebook post was uploaded on February 16, the Australian Red Cross had paid $32 million in emergency grants, according to a media release dated February 13. In an email on March 3, the Australian Red Cross told AAP FactCheck that “more than $48 million has been given out in direct financial assistance”.

On February 3 the Australian Red Cross announced they were doubling the funding for their immediate assistance program. In a statement the charity said extra financial assistance included: “An additional $10,000 payment to support people whose homes were destroyed and require further assistance, extending the total amount available to $20,000”.

AAP FactCheck traced the source of the “7 million in $10,000 lots” quoted in the post to a TV interview with Australian Red Cross director Noel Clement (1 min 2 sec) on January 22. Clement told the Nine Network’s Today program that “we’ve allocated 30 million dollars of immediate relief for people who have lost their homes… They are $10,000 grants, we’ve paid 700 of those so far”.

The Australian Red Cross lists a breakdown of emergency payments on its website and provided additional details to AAP FactCheck via email. The charity’s website states a $20,000 emergency grant is available for people “whose primary place of residence was destroyed” or “who have lost a next of kin”. The Red Cross also provides a $7500 injury grant for people “who have spent more than two days in hospital “as a direct result of bushfires” and a primary residence repair grant of $5000 for “homeowners whose homes have been structurally damaged”. There are currently no $10,000 grants available.

The ruins of a house smoulders on Old Bar road Near Taree, NSW
The Red Cross offers a $20,000 grant for people “whose primary place of residence was destroyed”. 

The post also claims the charity “are keeping millions to be used for other use???” The Australian Red Cross website states $5 million will be used “for 24/7 support including evacuations, relief centres and outreach services” and “up to 10c in each dollar will be spent on admin support costs”.

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the Facebook post to be false. At the time of the February 16 post, $140 million had been donated to the Australian Red Cross for bushfire victims not $150 million as claimed. Regarding the claim the charity had only distributed $7 million “in $10,000 lots”, this was not correct at the time of the post. The Australian Red Cross had paid $32 million in emergency grants, according to a media release dated February 13. The charity also announced on February 3 that it was providing an additional $10,000 to extend the amount available to $20,000 as part of its immediate assistance.

False – The primary claim of the content is factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://factcheck.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Australian bushfire donations post makes charity cross

The bushfires that ravaged Australia this summer continue to spark claims on social media about the distribution of donations by the Australian Red Cross.

FactCheck Social Media

Social media photos are not of dogs being killed because of coronavirus fears

A social media post claims Chinese officials are killing dogs despite World Health Organization advice that coronavirus is not transmissible between dogs and humans.

FactCheck Social Media

NSW COVID-19 cases rise but regional centre not on the list

As the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in NSW has increased a social media post has suggested a new case may have been found in the NSW regional town of Dubbo

FactCheck Social Media

"Cabbage-walking vegans" story wanders away from its artistic origins

An article being shared on Australian and overseas social media groups claims "vegans" are walking cabbages instead of dogs in a purported trend among young people that helps to cure depression.

FactCheck Social Media

'Easter' removed from Cadbury eggs claim melts under scrutiny

Social media users are claiming the word 'Easter' has been removed by confectionery company Cadbury across its entire range of Easter eggs.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

health

Half Australia's virus patients well again

Australia has seen 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than half have recovered as the government assures people they can only catch it once.

sport

Australian rules football

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle's Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

world

epidemic and plague

Xi makes 1st visit since outbreak to Wuhan

President Xi Jinping has visited China's virus epicentre for the first time since cases of a then-unidentified respiratory illness emerged in Wuhan in December.