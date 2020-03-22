Virus could force lockdowns, Cormann,

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The government would lock down areas if necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Virus could force lockdowns, Cormann,

By Colin Brinsden

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 09:32:48

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the Morrison government won’t hesitate to lock down areas of the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus if that is the medical advice it receives.

Already Tasmania and the Northern Territory have announced independent lockdowns as the number of COVID-19 cases soared above 1000.

“We don’t believe we can stop the virus from spreading but we certainly can continue to try and slow it down … to save lives,” Senator Cormann told Sky News on Sunday.

He said the government would act to lock down areas should that be the medical advice because of a particular challenge or issue.

“If that is the advice that comes through we won’t hesitate,” he said.

The minister was commenting a head of the government announcing a second round of stimulus measures to support businesses and keep Australians in jobs totally a hefty $66 billion.

This is on top of the $17.6 billion announced just 10 days ago, and Senator Cormann has already hinted at a possible third round of measures.

The minister again urged people to follow the advice of self-isolation and social distancing, particularly after beachgoers ignored the latter on Friday and resulted in beaches, including the iconic Bondi beach, being closed.

“People do need to heed the advice of authorities … for their own safety,” Senator Cormann said.

Four Tasmanians aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship that disembarked in Sydney on Thursday are among latest confirmed cases.

A Tasmanian woman was diagnosed in Sydney on Friday after disembarking the ship there on Thursday.

She is still in Sydney, being managed by NSW Health.

Another woman and two men on the same ship were diagnosed in Tasmania on Saturday.

Fifty-four Tasmanian residents who were on the cruise have been contacted by health authorities, and those with symptoms will undergo assessment and testing.

Meanwhile, the NSW government identified another four cruise ships affected by COVID-19, in addition to the Ruby Princess.

It’s now scrambling to contact thousands of people who were onboard the ships which visited Sydney this month, carrying passengers infected with coronavirus.

NSW Health in a statement said its risk assessments for cruise ships were “far in excess” of those in other jurisdictions.

All travellers from international cruises are required to self-quarantine for 14 days after they disembark, NSW Health said.

The number of cases ballooned to 436 after 83 new cases were identified in the state.

In Victoria, confirmed cases rose to 229 as a $1.7 billion package was announced by the state government to help thousands of small businesses cope amid the crisis.

Latest news

health

Virus could force lockdowns, Cormann,

Senior government minister Mathias Cormann says the government won;t hesitate to lock down areas of the country to slow the spread of COVID-19.

health

Beaches close as NSW virus cases climb

Hundreds have shown up at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach despite it being temporarily closed to manage public gathering requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

politics

Business to get $66b aid in face of virus

The Morrison government is adding $66 billion to its economic stimulus and flagged a third round will be needed as the coronavirus impact continues to bite.

health

Vic young urged to take COVID-19 seriously

Victoria's younger population is being urged to take social distancing seriously amid the coronavirus pandemic, as authorities say more cases are expected.

health

Beaches in Sydney, regional NSW closed

Bondi Beach has temporarily been closed after pictures of thousands ignoring social distancing measures drew worldwide condemnation.

news

health

Beaches close as NSW virus cases climb

Hundreds have shown up at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach despite it being temporarily closed to manage public gathering requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

soccer

Wanderers hold Sydney to A-League draw

Western Sydney Wanderers' Kwame Yeboah has scored a late equaliser to hold A-League leaders Sydney to a 1-1 draw at Bankwest Stadium.

world

virus diseases

Italy cases up again, Spain tightens rules

The coronavirus outbreak has led to staggering caseloads in Italy as countries around the world tighten restrictions on free movement.