Australian coronavirus cases tally 1073

A billion-dollar support package is expected to be unveiled on Sunday, as the national coronavirus toll reached 1073 on Saturday night.

The federal government is expected to unveil an extra $66 billion on Sunday to help Australian businesses and workers stay afloat during the pandemic crisis.

The package will be on top of the $17.6 billion already announced.

Four Tasmanians aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship that disembarked in Sydney on Thursday are among latest confirmed cases.

A Tasmanian woman was diagnosed in Sydney on Friday after disembarking the ship there on Thursday.

She is still in Sydney, being managed by NSW Health.

Another woman and two men on the same ship were diagnosed in Tasmania on Saturday.

Fifty-four Tasmanian residents who were on the cruise have been contacted by health authorities, and those with symptoms will undergo assessment and testing.

Meanwhile, the NSW government identified another four cruise ships affected by COVID-19, in addition to the Ruby Princess.

It’s now scrambling to contact thousands of people who were onboard the ships which visited Sydney this month, carrying passengers infected with coronavirus.

NSW Health in a statement said its risk assessments for cruise ships were “far in excess” of those in other jurisdictions.

All travellers from international cruises are required to self-quarantine for 14 days after they disembark, NSW Health said.

The famous Bondi beach was temporarily shut on Saturday, after hundreds of beachgoers flouted new social distancing measures.

The number of cases ballooned to 436 after 83 new cases were identified in the state.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt hit out at the hundreds of beachgoers that descended on Bondi on Friday, ignoring new rules on social distancing aimed to stop the virus spreading.

In Victoria, confirmed cases rose to 229 as a $1.7 billion package was announced by the state government to help thousands of small businesses cope amid the crisis.