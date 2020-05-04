Discover Australian Associated Press

People practise social distancing as they wait for their coffees at a cafe in Richmond, Melbourne. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Two more virus deaths but low infections

By AAP

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 08:27:46

Two more Australians have died from coronavirus but new infection rates remain low, with political leaders now turning their attention to easing social and business restrictions.

The national death toll has risen to 95 after the death of an 83-year-old in Western Australia and a 76-year-old resident from Newmarch House in Sydney.

The overwhelming majority of Australian coronavirus cases have stemmed from returning overseas travellers.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge says reopening Australia’s international borders is still a long way off.

“The main source of infections has been across those borders,” he told ABC radio on Monday.

Treasury is forecasting an 85 per cent reduction in migration in 2020-21.

People are still able to enter Australia under exceptional circumstances, like the New Zealand Warriors rugby league team, who touched down in Tamworth on Sunday.

Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson has called for a stop to all virus research conducted by foreign scientists in Australia, in a move likely to place further strain on relations with China.

Senator Henderson said a safety and national security review should be performed before research continues.

Her calls follow reports a CSIRO facility had been conducting research jointly funded by the Chinese government.

State and federal government leaders will discuss relaxing coronavirus restrictions later this week.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has warned it will be a slow road back to reality, with health authorities wary of a second wave of infections.

“The lessons we have learnt from overseas is that if you go too quickly and open up things too quickly, you can get a second wave,” Professor Murphy told reporters.

A primary school in Melbourne will be closed for three days from Monday after a teacher tested positive to coronavirus.

The school’s principal said the staff member was a music teacher experiencing mild symptoms who hasn’t been in contact with students in person this year.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has apologised for “overstepping the mark” in his criticism of the Victorian premier over schools.

Mr Tehan on Sunday accused Daniel Andrews of a failure of leadership over his reluctance to reopen schools.

Queensland Police issued more than 30 infringements for breaches of coronavirus restrictions over the weekend.

Residents of the sunshine state are now able to travel up to 50 kilometres from their home to shop, visit a park or go to the drive-in.

South Australia recorded its eleventh consecutive day of no new cases on Sunday, allowing the state to reopen playgrounds and skate parks.

