Australian COVID-19 cases remain low

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
People practise social distancing as they wait for their coffees at a cafe in Richmond, Melbourne. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Australian COVID-19 cases remain low

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 22:33:55

Authorities will continue to look into easing COVID-19 restrictions across the country later this week as virus cases remain low. 

In the 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon 18 new cases were reported, pushing Australia’s national total over 6800. 

The national death toll from COVID-19 reached 95 on Sunday, following the death of an 83-year old in Western Australia and a 76-year-old resident at the Anglicare-run nursing home, Newmarch House, in western Sydney.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters Australia will move slowly to ease restrictions, due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases.

“The lessons we have learnt from overseas is that if you go too quickly and open up things too quickly, you can get a second wave,” Prof Murphy said on Sunday.

The national cabinet will on Friday consider lifting some broader curbs but Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said relaxing restrictions would depend on Australians signing up for the COVIDSafe app.

Some 4.25 million people have now registered for the app after it was launched a week ago.

Meanwhile, a primary school in Melbourne will be closed for three days from Monday after a teacher tested positive to COVID-19. 

The school’s principal said the staff member was a music teacher, who is experiencing mild symptoms and hasn’t been in contact with students in person this year.

Queensland police issued more than 30 infringement notices for breaches of COVID-19 restrictions on the first day of easing such curbs that allowed residents to travel up to 50km from their home to shop, visit a park or even go to the drive-in from Saturday. 

South Australia recorded its eleventh consecutive day of no new cases on Sunday, allowing the state government to give local councils the green light to reopen playgrounds and skate parks.

Latest news

virus diseases

Australian COVID-19 cases remain low

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says Australia will move slowly to ease restrictions, as the country's total COVID-19 cases climb past 6800.

epidemic and plague

Aged care staff to be virus tested daily

Staff members at Anglicare's Newmarch House will be tested for COVID-19 daily to help manage the outbreak at the Sydney facility where 14 residents have died.

health

Further NSW virus restrictions to be eased

Homebuyers in NSW will soon be able to inspect properties and attend auctions on-site as the state government eases some further COVID-19 restrictions.

health

Low virus numbers, caution still needed

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says while Australia's coronavirus cases remain low, caution is still needed before further relaxing of restrictions.

politics

Frustration led to attack on Andrews:Tehan

Education Minister Dan Tehan has issued a statement withdrawing remarks he made against Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews over schooling in the COVID-19 crisis.

news

epidemic and plague

Aged care staff to be virus tested daily

Staff members at Anglicare's Newmarch House will be tested for COVID-19 daily to help manage the outbreak at the Sydney facility where 14 residents have died.

sport

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.