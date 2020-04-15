Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian criteria for testing for COVID-19 varies only slightly between states and territories. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Australian COVID-19 testing criteria

By William Ton

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 16:04:33

WHAT CRITERIA PEOPLE IN AUSTRALIA NEED TO MEET IN ORDER TO GET TESTED FOR THE COVID-19.

VICTORIA

* Testing has expanded in Victoria to include anyone experiencing fever and acute respiratory symptoms.

* Testing available for anyone who recently returned from travel or has come into contact with a confirmed case.

* GPs and 40 public screening clinics have opened to test people for COVID-19.

NEW SOUTH WALES

* Testing recommended for anyone displaying fever or acute respiratory infection symptoms.

* Overseas travellers in the past 14 days, cruise ship passengers or crew members or those who have been in close contact with a confirmed case are urged to get tested.

* Sick healthcare and aged care workers are recommended to get tested for the infection.

* People living in Penrith, Sydney’s inner west, Liverpool, Randwick, Waverley, Woollahra, Blacktown, Cumberland, Westmead, Ryde, Manning and Lake Macquarie are urged to seek testing if they display any symptoms as community-to-community transmission has occurred in these areas.

QUEENSLAND

* People displaying fever or acute respiratory symptoms and have been in close contact with a confirmed case or have been overseas within the past 14 days can be tested.

* Workers in a “vulnerable setting” including healthcare, aged care, the military, education, and corrections can be tested.

* People who live in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Cairns or a First Nations community can also be tested if they show symptoms.

* People travelling from a declared COVID-19 hotspot or interstate may also be tested.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Residents are advised to get tested if they have travelled overseas or interstate in the past 14 days. 

* Testing is advised for people who have been in contact with a confirmed case AND are displaying coronavirus symptoms.

* Healthcare workers with direct patient contact or aged and residential care workers who have a fever OR an acute respiratory infection (shortness of breath, cough, sore throat) are urged to get tested.

* People in Tanunda, Nuriootpa, Williamstown, Angaston and Lyndoch from March 14 and have developed COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and get tested after 39 cases were linked in the Barossa region.

* SA Health recommends testing for Qantas staff who have been in the affected areas at Adelaide Airport after an outbreak of 34 cases. Public areas have not been affected, but anyone who has been to the airport and has developed symptoms is urged to self-isolate and seek testing.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* People can get tested if they have a fever, a recent history of fever or an acute respiratory infection (shortness of breath, cough, sore throat).

* People working in high-risk settings such as healthcare, aged care and disability, and WA Police officers can get tested.

* Residents are not required to have travelled interstate or overseas or been in contact with a confirmed case to get a test.

* People in metropolitan areas can get tested in any of the nine testing clinics while those in regional areas can get tested at a public hospital, health service or remote health clinic.

* Authorities indicate more random testing to find non-symptomatic carriers as the likely next step after very little community spread was found in the state’s results.

TASMANIA
* Tasmanians who display coronavirus symptoms and have recently travelled overseas or interstate can apply to their GP or through Public Health Services to get tested.

* People who have been on a cruise ship or have been in contact with a person with COVID-19 can apply to get tested.

* The state government has changed the testing criteria to allow testing for people who have spent time in Tasmania’s northwest and have developed a fever or respiratory symptoms.


NORTHERN TERRITORY
* People who have returned from interstate or overseas in the past 14 days and develop respiratory illness with or without fever can get tested.

* People who have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days and develop respiratory illness with or without fever can get tested.

* People who have severe community-acquired pneumonia and there is no clear cause can seek testing.

* Healthcare workers who directly work with patients, and frontline workers, including police, emergency workers, educators, retail pharmacists and disability workers, who display respiratory illness or fever can get tested.


ACT

* People who have recently travelled overseas or on a cruise ship or have been in contact with a confirmed case, and have developed symptoms of COVID-19 within 14 days of returning to Australia are urged to get tested.

* Healthcare or aged care workers with recent onset of respiratory symptoms or fever irrespective of travel history can get tested.

* People living in a high-risk setting such as aged care, the military or correctional facilities and have symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested.

* Anyone who has travelled from an area where COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred, or have travelled to an area within Australia with an elevated risk of community transmission, and is displaying symptoms are urged to get tested.

