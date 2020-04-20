Discover Australian Associated Press

Amber Jenkins is among 107 Australian crew stranded on 40 ships off the US and in the Caribbean. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Australian crew stranded on liners off US

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 15:38:35

Australian dancer Amber Jenkins is one of 107 Australian crew members stranded on 40 ships off the coast of the US and in the Caribbean after the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the cruise industry.

Jenkins, a 22-year-old from Kempsey on the NSW mid north coast, and three other Australian crew members are on Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas.   

The ship offloaded its passengers weeks ago and there have been no cases of coronavirus on the vessel, but a lack of available flights has meant the Australians are floating off the coast of Florida not sure when they will be able to fly home.

“Amber is safe,” her mother, Tina Keast, told AAP on Saturday.

“She is being fed, is well looked after, has a guest room, and they are doing the quarantining and wearing the masks on the ship even though there is no virus on there and no passengers.”

Australia’s ambassador to the US Arthur Sinodinos used social media on Friday to write a letter to the stranded Australians, assuring them the government was “working tirelessly to assist with your safe and timely repatriation to Australia”.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has prohibited cruise ship crew from travelling on commercial flights in the US.

“This is making it extremely difficult for cruise lines to make viable logistical arrangements for the repatriation of its crew members,” Mr Sinodinos wrote.

The Australian government has worked with cruise ship companies across the globe to help facilitate the return of Australian passengers and crew.

There are no longer Australian passengers on cruise ships, a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said.

Ms Keast said her daughter was booked on a flight three weeks ago but it was cancelled. They hope a charter flight can be organised to get the Australians home.

The Adventure of the Seas is scheduled to dock at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday for supplies, but Ms Jenkins won’t be able to disembark unless she has a flight booked.

“The cruise company is really looking after them well and everyone on the ship is happy,” Ms Keast said.

“If they can get a charter flight organised for all of them to fly home, they will all jump on and do it.”

Ms Jenkins was booked to dance on the cruise liner through to August.

“Amber absolutely loves dancing on the cruises,” her mother said.

“Unfortunately, this has happened.

“She would like to be home with her family than be stuck on the ship, but she’s happy because she is being well looked after.”

