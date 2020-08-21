Discover Australian Associated Press

Cameron Davis is a co-leader after the first round of the PGA Tour's opening playoff event. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Australian Davis leads US PGA Tour event

By AAP

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 09:44:29

Australian Cameron Davis has reeled off eight birdies to claim a share of the first-round lead at the the Northern Trust Open, the first event of the US PGA Tour’s lucrative FedExCup playoff series.

Davis led outright until dropping his only shot of the day on the eighth hole, his second-last of the day, during a sizzling seven-under-par 64 at Boston TPC.

The 2017 Australian Open champion is tied atop the leaderboard with Americans Harris English, Kevin Streelman and Russel Henley.

Countryman Adam Scott is joint 12th at five under, with Matt Jones three under, Cameron Smith two under and Jason Day one under.

But Marc Leishman, the top-placed Australian entering the $US60 million playoffs, will struggle to make the halfway cut after opening with a four-over 75.

Good starts were important to so many players with the playoff numbers reduced from 122 to a 70-man field for next week.

Tiger Woods opened with a 68 with five birdies over his last 10 holes.

Of the top 11 players who were separated by one shot after the first round, five of them began the week outside the top 70, with Bubba Watson on the bubble at No.66.

English doesn’t face that dilemma at the moment. His good start was 11 months ago when he began the season for the first time in his career without a full PGA Tour card. That was due to a slump that had him chasing after a swing that wasn’t his own, leading to six lean years without winning.

He parlayed conditional status into five top 10s before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf for three months, and then he resumed his steady play to reach No. 27 in the FedEx Cup when the playoffs began.

Now he’s more interested in where he could be going instead of how far he has come.

“I’m not satisfied with just barely being inside the Tour Championship,” he said. “I want to make a move up the ranks and have a chance at lifting the FedEx Cup, which we all think about the whole year.”

Davis entered the playoffs in 91st spot but is currently projected to soar to sixth.

Among those at 65 were Louis Oosthuizen, Charley Hoffman and Scott Piercy, all well outside the top 70.

Justin Thomas, the No.1 seed, opened with a 68, while Collin Morikawa, in his first start since winning the PGA Championship, twice made bogey on par 5s during his even-par round of 71.

