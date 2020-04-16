Australian economy projected to fall 6.7pc

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government has taken decisive action to protect the economy. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Government Services

Australian economy projected to fall 6.7pc

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 15:37:35

The treasurer does not believe Australia is in as dire a situation as some leading experts predict, following warnings the country is about to suffer its biggest economic blow since the Great Depression.

The International Monetary Fund expects the Australian economy to shrink by 6.7 per cent this year, more than double the global rate, amid the coronavirus crisis.

Unemployment is tipped to rise to an average of 7.6 per cent in 2020 and 8.9 per cent in 2021.

The fund expects the economy to grow by 6.1 per cent in 2021, leaving it smaller than it was at the end of 2019.

But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says these forecasts, while reflecting the global economic reality, don’t take into account the full extent of Australia’s support.

“As they were finalising their numbers, the JobKeeper package was just being announced and the infection rates were much higher,” he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

“Since that time, we’ve bent that curve and we’re seeing a growth of less than two per cent per day and our health measures are making significant progress.

“So I’d ask you to take those factors into account because, of course, the success on the health side helps also determine the broader economic impacts that are also taking place.”

The government has so far thrown $320 billion at the crisis, or 16.4 per cent of GDP.

Treasury is working on its own forecasts of the impact to GDP.

The department released figures earlier in the week showing unemployment is tipped to reach 10 per cent by the end of June, with 1.4 million Australians out of jobs.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers described the IMF numbers as incredibly confronting.

“The IMF doesn’t share the prime minister’s assumption that people will just miraculously snap back into jobs to meet his six-month deadline for support in the economy,” he told reporters.

The IMF predicts a partial rebound for the world economy in 2021, with an overall 5.8 per cent growth rate.

But the fund’s forecasts are marked by “extreme uncertainty” and the outcomes could be far worse.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence took its biggest hit in nearly half a century over the past month.

Confidence in economic conditions over the next year dropped by 31 per cent, the biggest monthly fall on record, plunging to a similar level as during the global financial crisis.

The survey results indicated one in five workers had lost their entire wage income, whether by being sacked or stood down.

“While the drop in confidence this month is severe, it could well have been worse,” Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said.

“Despite the bleak and threatening backdrop, Australia’s pandemic experience to date has been much less debilitating than that of the hardest hit areas abroad.”

Dr Chalmers said the consumer confidence numbers, while disappointing, were hardly surprising.

“Australian consumers know what international organisations know, that this diabolical health crisis will have devastating impacts on jobs and on growth in our economy here and the economies right around the world.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to announce resumption date this month

AFL clubs and fans will be given definitive details about the 2020 season resumption by the end of April, league boss Gillon McLachlan says.

rugby league

State govt expects NRL pitch next week

The NRL is expected to put its pitch to resume its season, and how it will abide by new health guidelines, before the state government next week.

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

news

emergency planning

No finger pointing from bushfires inquiry

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements says it will deliver practical recommendations ahead of the next bushfire season.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to announce resumption date this month

AFL clubs and fans will be given definitive details about the 2020 season resumption by the end of April, league boss Gillon McLachlan says.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.