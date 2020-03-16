Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian investors could see local shares jump one per cent on Monday after a rally on Wall Street Image by (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

securities

Australian investors could see shares jump

By Liza Kappelle

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 07:12:43

Australian investors could see local shares jump one per cent when the market opens after a massive rally on Wall Street when US President Donald Trump rolled out a plan to tackle the coronavirus.

The SPI200 futures contract was up 61 points, or 1.09 per cent, at 5655 at 0700 AEDT on Monday, suggesting Australia’s volatile market could surge one per cent at 1000 AEDT.

Australian shares staged a dramatic recovery on Friday from morning losses of as much as 8.1 per cent to finish 4.4 per cent higher.

Since then US markets jumped nine per cent on a national emergency plan to combat Covid-19, CommSec chief economist Craig James says.

However, investors would react more positively if the number of people contracting coronavirus stabilised or even better, started to decline, Mr James said.

The Aussie dollar was buying 61.35 US cents at 0700 AEDT, down from 62.98 US cents as the market closed on Friday.

Latest sport

Van Dijk fears virus impact on Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk fears the coronavirus pandemic may mean their fans won't be able to celebrate winning the EPL with them at Anfield.

Cherry-Evans trusts NRL's call to play on

Manly and Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans is willing to put his faith in the NRL's call to try to play on through the coronavirus pandemic.

Cam Smith calls for NRL to be suspended

Cameron Smith says he and other Melbourne players want the NRL to be suspended for a couple of weeks due to coronavirus, highlighting travel fears.

A-League might be suspended indefinitely

Football Federation Australia chiefs will detail the future of the A-League season at a media conference on Monday, with the competition likely to be suspended.

Phoenix commit to Australian A-League stay

The A-League season is under threat from trans-Tasman border restrictions but Wellington's solution is to stay in Australia for the rest of their campaign.

news

Woolies to hold elderly-only shopping hour

Woolworths will hold a dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and people with disabilities who've missed out on food and other goods due to panic buying.

European countries tighten restrictions

Border closures have been stepped up, especially in Europe, as countries try to stem the coronavirus outbreak.