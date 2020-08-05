Discover Australian Associated Press

At least 50 people are dead and thousands injured after a blast at the port of Beirut. Image by EPA PHOTO

politics

Australian killed in massive Beirut blast

By Matt Coughlan

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 08:51:17

An Australian has been killed in a massive explosion in Beirut where at least 50 people have died and thousands more injured.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Australian embassy in the Lebanese capital had been “significantly impacted” but staff escaped without major injuries.

“It’s my deep regret to inform you that one Australian has been killed in this horrific blast,” he told the Nine Network.

A huge blast at a port warehouse district near the centre of Beirut rocked the city on Wednesday AEST.

Mr Morrison said there were usually about 20,000 Australians in the Lebanese capital but he was unsure how many had returned to Australia because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our hearts really go out to our Lebanese Australian community,” the prime minister said.

“I know there will be many prayers in the churches and the mosques in Australia but given the COVID restrictions, I would just urge the appropriate response.”

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the embassy had considerable damage from the blast.

“About 95 per cent of the windows and front of the chancery of the embassy have been blown out,” she told ABC radio.

“Staff have been affected by a number of glass injuries. Fortunately, they are relatively minor and they have all been treated.”

Senator Payne said consular assistance had been extended to the family of the Australian who died.

Lebanese hospitals have been overwhelmed by victims from the blast and coronavirus.

“The challenge for many international supporters will be the context of COVID and how we work through that is something I’ll be discussing with officials,” Senator Payne said.

