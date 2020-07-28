Australian Open golf postponed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The 2020 Australian Open has been postponed with a new date yet to be announced. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

By AAP

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 10:17:11

The Australian Open golf championship won’t be staged this year, but organisers still hope it can be played this summer.

The 105th Australian Open – the fifth-oldest national championship in professional golf – was to have been hosted at Melbourne’s Kingston Heath course in November.

Golf Australia says health concerns and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic have caused a postponement and the Open may now be played there sometime between January and March.

While health concerns were the major reason for the move, Golf Australia operations manager Simon Brookhouse admitted there was also concerned they wouldn’t be able to attract a top-line field with the global golf calendar pushed back following its shutdown.

“When you consider the rescheduled major championships, particularly the Masters from 12-15 November, assembling the customary world-class field was also becoming increasingly difficult,” Brookhouse said.

“Unfortunately, it is not a simple matter of whether or not we could co-ordinate any international stars to visit. The uncertainty of the quarantine requirements for any players coming from outside Australia needed to be considered.

“These requirements would undoubtedly have an impact on our homegrown heroes before they would be able to consider playing, too.

“With all that in mind, we would like to think we could still play the Australian Open this summer and will work with the host, Melbourne’s Kingston Heath Golf Club, to find a date suitable for all.

“However it may have to be in the January-March 2021 window with so many variables still to play out.”

The decision means the Australian All Abilities Championship, which features the top 12 players on the World Rankings for Golfers with a Disability, will also be delayed as the tournament is played as part of the Australian Open field.

Latest sport

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

AFL prepares to caution Hawks' Clarkson

The AFL is reportedly preparing to caution Alastair Clarkson over the Hawthorn coach's scathing post-match criticism at umpiring in Saturday's loss to Sydney.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

Australian rules football

Papley backed to brush off Clarkson barb

Sydney forward Tom Papley is in career-best form and will brush off Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson's 'milking' barb, according to teammate Nick Blakey.

rugby league

Why the NRL wants Phil Gould at Moore Park

If the NRL has its way, dual premiership-winning coach Phil Gould will soon be in charge of 'special projects' at Rugby League Central in Sydney's Moore Park.

news

health

Vic records 384 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Victoria has recorded 384 new cases of COVID-19 and six more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 167.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL prepares to caution Hawks' Clarkson

The AFL is reportedly preparing to caution Alastair Clarkson over the Hawthorn coach's scathing post-match criticism at umpiring in Saturday's loss to Sydney.

world

virus diseases

World faces prospect of second virus wave

A WHO official has praised Japan and Australia for having "good success in containing" COVID-19 but says the disease will return as restrictions are lifted.