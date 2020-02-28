Aust shares face worst week since GFC

Australian shares were facing their worst week since the global financial crisis with the local bourse down almost three per cent at noon.

The ASX has tanked about 10 per cent, wiping off more than $240 billion in value, since the market hit a record high on February 20.

The 10 per cent dive in just six sessions puts the market into technical correction territory as the coronavirus outbreak impacts market sentiment and global growth.

By noon AEDT on Friday the S&P/ASX200 index was down 187.1 points, or 2.81 per cent, at 6,470.8 with all indices a sea of blazing red.

There were only a handful of stocks higher at midday while the broader All Ordinaries index was 197.4 points, or 2.93 per cent, lower at 6540.

Since the start of this week – not including a modest decline last Friday – the ASX200 has dropped 681.362 points, or 9.54 per cent.

That puts it on pace for the worst weekly decline since a 734.8 point, 15.65 per cent fall in October 2008, and the worst month since August 2015.

CommSec market analyst James Tao says the losses have been indiscriminate with every sector deep in negative territory.

“There is too much uncertainty about how long the coronavirus is going to last, how far it will spread and that’s what is pushing the markets lower,” he said.

There are some bargain hunters about, but most investors remain skittish for the moment, analysts say.

Big miners tumbled with Fortescue Metals down 5.66 per cent at $10.16 at midday as Rio Tinto lost 2.83 per cent to $87.38.

Gold miners sank, with Northern Star losing 7.01 per cent, or $1.04 cents, to $13.79 while Newcrest lost $1.58, or 5.52 per cent, to $27.02.

Banks took a dive, with NAB losing 86 cents, or 3.31 per cent, to $25.03 as Commonwealth Bank lost $2.43, or 2.88 per cent, to $82.00.

Oil and gas producer Santos lost 20 cents, or 2.85 per cent, to $6.81 while Woodside shed 88 cents, or 3.04 per cent, to $28.04.

Miner South31 and automotive group AP Eagers were among the few stocks to rise on Friday, the South32 up 1.35 per cent at $2.26 and AP Eagers gaining 1.11 per cent to $9.11.

The Australian corporate reporting season draws to its official close on Friday although some company results will still trickle in over the next week.

Japara Healthcare fell 6.28 per cent to 85.75 cents after it told shareholders first-half profit slid 28 per cent amid margin pressure in the wake of the Royal Commission into Aged Care.

Harvey Norman has posted a 4 per cent drop in first half profit as bushfires and extreme weather impacted business during the peak Christmas trading period.

Its shares fell 36 cents, or 8.33 per cent, to $3.96..

The Aussie dollar was buying 65.78 US cents at midday AEDT, up from 65.50 US cents at the market close on Thursday.