‘Blood in the gutters’ as ASX drops again

A third straight day of monster losses for the Australian share market has come close to wiping out the local bourse’s phenomenal gains since the start of the year.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index finished Wednesday down 158.5 points, or 2.31 per cent, at 6,708.1, while the broader All Ordinaries index plunged 163.1 points, or 2.35 per cent, to 6,709.7.

The ASX200 index has lost 431 points – or six per cent – this week, taking it back to levels not seen since January 6 and leaving it up just 24 points, or 0.4 per cent, on the year.

With another $53.7 billion in value wiped on Wednesday, the ASX has lost around $143 billion in value this week as fears about the coronavirus mount.

“It’s a very tough day in the office for Australian investors, there’s blood in the gutters today,” said said CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy.

He noted that trading volumes were extraordinarily heavy and the Australian market was suffering the worst among its regional peers.

Tech stocks were down the most, a collective 3.6 per cent, but even the best-performing sector, consumer discretionary, fell 1.6 per cent.

“It’s a shocker, there’s no two ways of putting it,” Mr McCarthy said.

“Everybody’s getting hurt in this bus crash today.”

While markets had originally not been spooked by the coronavirus epidemic, “that big shift from complacency to concern has really played out in a nasty fashion,” he said.

Just 14 out of the top 200 stocks posted gains on Wednesday, Mr McCarthy said.

Melbourne biotech company PolyNovo was the biggest ASX200 loser, falling 20.5 per cent after reporting a $2.4 million loss, although that still leaves it up 21.8 per cent on the year.

CSL fell 4.1 per cent to $310.59, down from an all-time high of over $340 last week.

Woolworths dropped 2.7 per cent to $40.73 after reporting a 7.7 per cent drop in first-half profit, to $887 million.

Mining giant BHP fell 2.2 per cent to $35.55, while Rio Tinto dropped 1.8 per cent to $91.89 and goldminer Newcrest fell 2.9 per cent to $28.24.

Construction material and lime producer Adelaide Brighton dropped 5.0 per cent to $2.88 after reporting a 74.5 per cent drop in full-year net profit, to $47.3 million, amid a weak Australian residential construction market.

All of the big banks fell considerably, with Commonwealth dropping 1.7 per cent to $85.35, NAB down 2.1 per cent to $26.24, Westpac down 1.7 per cent to $24.66 and ANZ down 2.0 per cent to $26.07.

A few companies posted gains.

Healius rose 15.2 per cent to a three-month high of $3.18 after announcing a Swiss private equity firm had made a tentative $2 billion takeover offer of $3.40-per-share for the medical centre, pathology and imaging group.

Funeral home group Invocare rose 13.6 per cent to a six-month high of $14.48 after reporting a 54.6 per cent rise in full-year profit after the number of deaths rebounded from an unusual dip in 2018.

Nine Entertained gained 6.5 per cent to $1.72 after the media company announced it would cut costs by $100 million over three years.

But overall it was an “ugly day for local investors,” Mr McCarthy said.

The Australian dollar meanwhile was trading near a 11-year low of 65.88 US cents, down from 66.12 US cents on Tuesday.

ON THE ASX:

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 65.88 US cents, from 66.13 US cents on Tuesday

* 72.10 Japanese yen, from 73.61 yen

* 60.58 euro cents, from 60.96 cents

* 50.70 British pence, from 50.59 pence

* 104.27 NZ cents, from 104.46 cents.