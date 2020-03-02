Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian stocks have fallen again as the coronavirus spreads. Image by (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

economy, business and finance

Virus fear sends Aust stocks down 2.5%

By Liza Kappelle

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 10:57:30

Australian stocks have dived 2.5 per cent, falling for a seventh trading day as spread of the coronavirus poses risks to the global economy.

The S&P/ASX200 index was down 160.5 points, or 2.49 per cent, at 6,280.7 at 1030 AEDT on Monday as stocks prices bled red across the board. 

The broader All Ordinaries index plummeted 166.9 points, or 2.56 per cent, to 6,344.6 points after global markets fell on Friday amid fears about the impact of the coronavirus on global growth.

IG market analyst Kyle Rodda says the weekend had even more bad coronavirus news as well as disappointing Chinese economic data.

“Italy, Iran and South Korea reported another spike in coronavirus cases, with several countries announcing an expanding travel blacklist,” he said.

“The first death from the disease was reported in the Unites States, and in Australia.

“And in what’s probably the most impactful news from a markets perspective, China released its latest PMI surveys, with the data showing business activity in the Chinese economy fell to an all-time low last month.”

No sectors were spared in the local sell-off on Monday, as the market waits for any news from an emergency meeting of Australia’s financial regulators to discuss impact of the outbreak on the economy.

The materials index was down 3.6 per cent as mining heavyweights fell.

BHP was down $1.28, or 3.81 per cent, at $32.32 while Rio lost $2.64, or 3.03 per cent, to $84.63. 

Goldminers also fell as the precious metal lost value in the coronavirus fallout.

Newcrest lost 57 cents, or 2.17 per cent, to $25.76 while Northern Star dived 78 cents, or 5.79 per cent, to $12.68.

Takeover target Caltex lost 95 cents, or 2.91 per cent, to $31.75 after telling Britain’s EG Group it has not offered it enough money but wants to continue talks about a sale.

The big banks were down between 2.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent after half an hour of trading but there was a tiny glimmer in supermarkets.

Coles was up 19 cents, or 1.34 per cent, at $14.40 while Woolworths tumbled 47 cents, or 1.21 per cent, to $38.33.

The Australian dollar was buying 65.16 US cents at 1030 AEDT, down from 65.22 US cents on Friday.

