The Australian stock market is poised to bounce at the open. Image by (AAP Image/Paul Miller)

economy, business and finance

Australian stocks poised for a rebound

By Liza Kappelle

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 08:03:46

The Australian share market is headed for a rebound after overnight gains on US markets.

The SPI200 futures contract was up 69 points, or 1.09 per cent, at 6,413 at 0800 AEDT on Tuesday, suggesting a rise when the local market opens.

Stocks closed slightly lower on Monday after a dramatic turnaround from huge early losses amid hopes the Reserve Bank will again cut rates on Tuesday.

US and European stocks rebounded overnight on hopes of global central bank stimulus action.

The Aussie dollar was buying 65.26 US cents at 0800 AEDT on Tuesday, down from 65.27 US cents on Monday as the stock market closed.

cricket

Aust can win T20 WC without Perry: Lanning

Skipper Meg Lanning has full faith that Australia can defend their Twenty20 World Cup title even if star Ellyse Perry is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

cricket

Carey eager to link up with Ponting in IPL

Australia's white-ball vice-captain Alex Carey is excited for his first taste of Indian Premier League action when he links up with the Delhi Capitals.

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

cricket

Smith 'chilled' as captaincy ban nears end

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

Australian rules football

Cats' Ivey banned for Brennan bump in AFLW

Geelong's Jordan Ivey has been banned for her bump on Katie Brennan, while three reprimands and a fine were also doled out in the AFLW round-four match review.

communicable diseases

New virus cases test Australia's readiness

The first person-to-person transmissions in Australia, new positive cases and a man's death are testing the country's readiness to tackle the coronavirus.

cricket

world

politics

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrat Amy Klobuchar is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsing rival Joe Biden, following Pete Buttigieg's lead.