Australian stocks erase 2020 gains

The Australian share market’s remarkable gains for the year have vanished in four days of tumultuous trading.

The S&P/ASX200 index was down 44.1 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 6,664 at noon AEDT on Thursday, erasing all the gains its made since it closed on January 2 at 6,690.6 points.

The benchmark index – which peaked at 7,190.3 last week – hit a three-month low of 6,663.9 in mid-morning trade on Thursday as investors fretted about the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth.

There was a brief spike before it fell again after news that business investment slumped by a worse-than-expected 2.8 per cent during the December quarter.

The broader All Ordinaries index fell 42.7 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 6,748 points after a decline in all sectors except health care.

Consumer staple A2 Milk was an early riser, surging more than five per cent to $15.87 by midday on rising China demand for its infant formula.

Air New Zealand rose one cent to $2.33 after slashing capacity in Asia to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak on travel.

But most of the big miners and all of the big banks were trading lower at midday, and energy companies were lower after another overnight slide in the price of oil.

IG market analyst Kyle Rodda says the absence of hard-hitting coronavirus news was likely behind a relative calm on global markets overnight but traders remained on edge.

“The situation remains fraught with danger, as the number of new cases of the coronavirus outside of China begins to exceed those within China,” he said.

The Australian dollar was buying 65.53 US cents at midday AEDT on Thursday, down from 65.88 US cents on Wednesday.