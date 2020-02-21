Australian stocks retreat from record high

The Australian share market has finished lower for the first time since Tuesday, with every sector down except financials after the two days of gains sent it into record territory.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed Friday down 23.5 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 7,139, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 24.8 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 7,230.4.

For the week the ASX200 finished up 8.8 points for its third straight week of gains.

“The market’s had a decent week,” said CommSec market analyst Steven Daghlian, who noted the index was up 6.8 per cent so far in 2020.

“It’s been quite a remarkable start to the year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Aussie dollar dipped below 66 US cents for the first time since the global financial crisis in early 2009, having lost nearly six per cent of its value against the greenback since the start of the year.

At 1721 AEDT it was buying just 65.99 US cents, having dropped as low as 65.92 US cents shortly after lunchtime.

Consumer discretionary shares were down the most on Friday, 1.3 per cent, as Wesfarmers dropped 2.0 per cent to $46.02.

Ardent Leisure Group gained 4.1 per cent to $1.41 after posting a half-year loss of $22.5 million, as bad publicity from the Thunder River Rapids tragedy in 2016 continued to keep visitors away.

Village Roadshow dropped 2.3 per cent to $3.86 announcing a net loss of $28.2 million, as bushfires, floods and the coronavirus outbreak kept visitors away from its Gold Coast theme parks.

Adairs gained 7.9 per cent to a 16-month high of $2.59 after the homewares retailer lifted half-year total revenue by 9.7 per cent to $180.3 million.

Geelong Refinery owner Viva Energy gained 5.9 per cent after selling its stake in Viva Energy REIT, the property trust that owns 425 service stations across Australia, for $734 million.

Rebel Sport owner Super Retail Group gained 1.7 per cent to $9.76 despite announcing a 20 per cent drop in first-half profit.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gained 2.8 per cent to $24.61 after announcing it expected to earn another $NZ5 million in profit following better-than-expected sales of its hospital products following demand in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mortgage broker Australian Financial Group gained 10.6 per cent to $3.04 after announcing profit was up 10 per cent to $18.3 million following a pick-up in the housing market.

Elsewhere in the financial sector all the big banks were up, led by Commonwealth Bank, which rose 1.1 per cent to $88.80.

ANZ gained 0.8 per cent to $27.24, Westpac rose 0.5 per cent to $25.81 and NAB added one cent, to $27.41.

In the heavyweight mining space, BHP dropped 0.8 per cent to $38.22 and Rio Tinto dipped 0.5 per cent to $97.69, while goldminer Newcrest gained 1.5 per cent to $28.72.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 65.99 US cents, from 66.47 US cents on Thursday

* 73.87 Japanese yen, from 73.43 yen

* 61.14 euro cents, from 61.77 cents

* 51.19 British pence, from 51.48 pence

* 104.60 NZ cents, from 104.25 cents.