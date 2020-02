Australian shares have surged to a two-week high after an upbeat lead from Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Tuesday up 42.8 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 7,055.3, while the broader All Ordinaries index climbed 43.4 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 7,151.4

The Australian dollar was buying 67.11 US cents, from 67.01 US cents on Monday.