Australian stocks set for a third rally

Australian shares look set to rally for a third straight day after a massive US stimulus deal sent global markets soaring.

The SPI200 futures contract was up 104 points, or 2.06 per cent, at 5,149 points at 0800 AEDT on Thursday.

Local stocks had rocketed in the final minutes of trade on Wednesday after US politicians finally reached a deal – yet to be passed – on a $A3.3 trillion stimulus measure to shore up the world’s biggest economy.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index closed up 262.4 points or 5.54 per cent, at 4,998.1, while the All Ordinaries index finished up 252.9 points, or 5.32 per cent, higher at 5,006.2.

The Australian dollar also rallied on the news on Wednesday, buying over 60 US cents for the first time in a week.

Global stock market sentiment improved further overnight and the surge looks set to continue on the local bourse.

NAB’s morning call says it’s difficult to ascribe any reasoning behind some market moves.

“Certainly, the global picture continues to look dire, with rising COVID19 infection and mortality rates in Europe and the US, and government measures to keep the economy ticking over whilst retaining the spread are feeling the pressure.

NAB noted that in Europe talk of Corona bonds are moving slowly and in the US the senate has yet to sign the stimulus bill.

The Aussie dollar was buying 59.59 US cents at 0800 AEDT on Thursday, down from 60.33 US cents on Wednesday.