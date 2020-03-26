Australian stocks set for a third rally

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian shares are poised to rally again afte a wave of optimism in global equities markets. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

Australian stocks set for a third rally

By Liza Kappelle

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 08:12:03

Australian shares look set to rally for a third straight day after a massive US stimulus deal sent global markets soaring.

The SPI200 futures contract was up 104 points, or 2.06 per cent, at 5,149 points at 0800 AEDT on Thursday.

Local stocks had rocketed in the final minutes of trade on Wednesday after US politicians finally reached a deal – yet to be passed – on a $A3.3 trillion stimulus measure to shore up the world’s biggest economy. 

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index closed up 262.4 points or 5.54 per cent, at 4,998.1, while the All Ordinaries index finished up 252.9 points, or 5.32 per cent, higher at 5,006.2.

The Australian dollar also rallied on the news on Wednesday, buying over 60 US cents for the first time in a week.

Global stock market sentiment improved further overnight and the surge looks set to continue on the local bourse.

NAB’s morning call says it’s difficult to ascribe any reasoning behind some market moves. 

“Certainly, the global picture continues to look dire, with rising COVID19 infection and mortality rates in Europe and the US, and government measures to keep the economy ticking over whilst retaining the spread are feeling the pressure.

NAB noted that in Europe talk of Corona bonds are moving slowly and in the US the senate has yet to sign the stimulus bill.

The Aussie dollar was buying 59.59 US cents at 0800 AEDT on Thursday, down from 60.33 US cents on Wednesday.

Latest sport

tennis

Wimbledon weighing 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

rugby league

NRL players to discover pay cuts by Friday

The NRL and the players union have begun discussions on how much of an impact the season's suspension will have on salaries, with an outcome expected by Friday.

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

Summer Olympics

Aussies promised Olympic spots are safe

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

news

health

Australia's coronavirus death toll hits 11

Two Victorians have died from coronavirus, taking the nation's death toll to 11, as the government eases restrictions on haircuts from Thursday.

sport

tennis

Wimbledon weighing 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

world

health

Prince Charles tests positive for virus

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 but is only displaying mild symptoms of the virus, while Queen Elizabeth is in good health, the palace says.