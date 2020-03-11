Discover Australian Associated Press

Investors are poised to send Australia's volatile share market higher again Image by AAP IMAGE/ BEN RUSHTON

economy, business and finance

Australian stocks set to rally again

By Liza Kappelle

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 07:11:38

Investors are poised to send Australia’s volatile share market higher after a rebound on Wall Street overnight.

The SPI200 futures contract was 34 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 5,999 at 0700 AEDT on Wednesday.

The US S&P500 rose 4.7 per cent overnight as coronavirus fears were eased by government promises to fiscally assist and as parts of Hubei province, which was the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, start to return to normal.

The Australian dollar was buying 64.82 US cents at 0700 AEDT, down from 65.62 US cents from at the market close on Tuesday.

Latest sport

golf

PGA: No plans yet to cancel, move events

US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has addressed the Coronavirus outbreak, but says there are no immediate plans to cancel or move golf tournaments.

Australian rules football

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle's Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

Australian rules football

AFL prepares for games without fans

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league is preparing to play games without fans present as part of the fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

rugby league

Bulldogs stand down two NRL players

Canterbury players Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have been stood down for the opening round of the NRL.

rugby league

Boyd Cordner out of Roosters' NRL opener

Co-captain Boyd Cordner is a notable omission from the Sydney Roosters' line-up for round one of the NRL.

news

health

Government rolls out $2.4b virus response

The Morrison government has announced a $2.4 billion coronavirus response package including pop-clinics and bulk-billing of phone consultations with GPs.

sport

golf

world

crime, law and justice

Australian MH17 cops 'hacked' by Russians

An Australian police report was probably hacked by Russian spies for use in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court heard.