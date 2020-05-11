Australian Super Rugby aims for early July

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Super Rugby is expected to get going in Australia in the next two months. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Australian Super Rugby aims for early July

By Adrian Warren

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 20:24:44

Rugby Australia officials expect to have their replacement Super Rugby competition locked in by the end of this month with an aim of starting in early July.

RA has released a return-to-play strategy with the aim of starting a five or six team 12-week competition, with Western Force and possibly Japan’s Sunwolves joining the four Australian Super Rugby teams.

The original five-nation Super Rugby competition was suspended in mid-March because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic .

“The draw we are looking at is a 12-week competition, 10 weeks of regular round matches and depending on the number of teams, work out how many games per week there.'” RA general manager of professional rugby services Ben Whitaker said.

“The Sunwolves, at the moment would be located in either New South Wales or Queensland.”

The four-nation Rugby Championship which is due to commence in August, wlll be pushed back, though SANZAAR officials are still hoping it will be staged.

“The international travel restrictions in South Africa and Argentina have been strengthened in the last couple of weeks and you will see that both of those nations at least won’t have any restrictions lifted until September,,’ Whitaker said.

He said regular discussions were being held between SANZAAR, the Six Nations and World Rugby to try to get Test rugby played this year. 

The Rugby Championship apart, there are also major tours that need to be crammed into what could be a packed schedule in the second half of 2020.

Australia have three home Tests in July, two against Ireland and one versus Fiji that could be rescheduled to October with the Wallabies down to contest three spring tour Tests in Europe in November.

Super Rugby players returned to their headquarters on Monday and will train in groups of no more than ten from Tuesday.

“There will be temperature checks performed before entering any training facilities, the players and staff have to accept appropriate cleaning responsibilities,” RA’s chief medical officer Dr Warren McDonald said.

“‘We will have some further education sessions with the players and the staff in coming weeks and as we move closer to playing. there will be specific education around things like how we travel to games.

“We’re looking at charter flights, how do we catch a bus to a game and how do we actually manage the stadiums.”

RA has strongly recommended players get flu jabs, but has not made it mandatory, though it’s believed the vast majority have already had a shot.

RA has submitted its policy on the issue and return to play protocols to all the states who have teams set to play in the new Super Rugby competition.

Officials are allowing for between four and six weeks of contact work before competition starts.

Latest sport

rugby union

Australian Super Rugby aims for early July

Rugby Australia is aiming to get an adapted 12-week Super Rugby competition started by early July and will finalise the format by the end of this month.

Australian rules football

AFL mulls over restart training protocols

The Victorian government has given the state's AFL clubs permission to resume full training sessions from Wednesday but it must be ticked off by the league.

Australian rules football

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

The AFL has given 16 Adelaide players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Titans deal with NRL anti-vaxxers drama

Gold Coast are preparing for the restart of the NRL without Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly as state governments vary in their anti-vaccination stances.

rugby league

Storm get green light for Melbourne return

Melbourne can return to their AAMI Park training base from Albury after the Victoria government gave professional teams permission to resume contact training.

news

crime, law and justice

Ex-AFL coach Laidley released to rehab

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley has been released on bail to attend an inpatient rehab facility after he was accused of stalking a woman.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL mulls over restart training protocols

The Victorian government has given the state's AFL clubs permission to resume full training sessions from Wednesday but it must be ticked off by the league.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.