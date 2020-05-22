Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper dies

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian tennis great and four-time grand slam champion Ashley Cooper has died aged 83. Image by AP PHOTO

tennis

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper dies

By AAP

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 16:56:41

Australian tennis is mourning the passing of four-time grand slam singles champion and Davis Cup star Ashley Cooper AO.

Cooper died on Friday aged 83 after a long battle with illness.

Competing in Australia’s halcyon days against legends like Lew Hoad, Ken Rosewall and Neale Fraser, Cooper won three of the four slams in 1958 – the Australian, Wimbledon and US championships.

He collected two Australian titles, as well as four grand slam doubles crowns.

In 1957, he led Australia’s Davis Cup team that included Mal Anderson and Merv Rose which defeated the United States in the Challenge Round at Kooyong.

The following year the result was reversed and Cooper was so upset by the loss he tried to withdraw from a professional contract he had signed with Jack Kramer because he felt he owed Australia.

His public profile rose even higher when he married Helen Wood, the reigning Miss Australia in 1959. Their wedding attracted more than 3000 spectators, some of whom clambered onto the car trying to get a closer look at the golden couple.

After a back injury cruelly cut short his professional career, Cooper returned to Brisbane where he had a successful business career and then served Tennis Queensland and Tennis Australia as an administrator.

During his tenure, the old Milton courts were demolished and a new tennis centre built on the site of an abandoned power station.

“We just kept working and working and working until we put it together,” Cooper said.

Throughout his life Cooper was honoured for the roles he played including the Order of Australia.

He was also inducted into the International and Australian Tennis Halls of Fame plus the Queensland Sports Hall of Fame.

A walking bridge giving visitors access to the Queensland Tennis Centre is named in his memory.

“Ashley was a giant of the game both as a brilliant player and an astute administrator and he will be greatly missed,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

tennis

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper dies

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper, who twice won the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon and the US Open, has died aged 83.

Australian rules football

Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

Luke Beveridge says small-sided practice matches or training sessions between clubs would need to happen on AFL game day given cuts to football departments.

rugby league

Hopes dashed for Reynolds' Bulldogs return

Canterbury Bulldogs will not welcome back cult hero Josh Reynolds this NRL season after talks stalled with the Wests Tigers.

rugby union

Reds trio terminate RA contracts

Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and his Queensland teammates Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have terminated their Rugby Australia contracts.

news

politics

JobKeeper costs cut as restrictions ease

The cost of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program has been revised down to $70 billion due to paperwork errors, as economic restrictions are lifted further.

sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

world

politics

Hong Kong opposition slams China law move

Hong Kong is required to quickly finish enacting national security regulations under proposed new legislation being prepared by China's parliament.