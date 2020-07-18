Australian virus death toll climbs to 116

Australia’s chief medical officer is confident Melbourne’s second lockdown will stop a growing coronavirus outbreak, despite another record-breaking day of new infections.

Victoria recorded 428 more cases on Friday, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, while three people died taking the national toll to 116.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said he was hopeful reimposed restrictions in Victoria would start to drive new cases down in coming weeks.

“These are large numbers today, that is disturbing,” he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

“But we do have good indications that those mobility restrictions, the movement restrictions around Melbourne in particular, are working and people are taking notice.”

Professor Kelly struck an optimistic tone as he flagged a Saturday release for details on Victoria’s virus reproduction rate.

“It is looking very positive compared with what it was about three weeks ago,” he said.

Reproduction refers to the rate at which people transmit the disease and is considered crucial to controlling its spread.

A Victorian man and a woman aged in their 80s, and another man in his 70s, have died in the past 24 hours.

There are 122 people hospitalised in Victoria, including 31 in intensive care.

Prof Kelly warned the spike in new cases would lead to increased numbers in intensive care and more deaths.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton painted a bleak picture of the state’s “disappointing and concerning” new case numbers.

“We have not turned the corner here,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

“Worse than that, 428 cases does not just represent that we have increasing numbers day on day, there will be dozens of individuals who will require hospitalisation.

“Tragically, there will be several who will require intensive care support and a number of people will die.”

Victoria is establishing more testing sites in regional centres to tackle the spread of the deadly disease.

Professor Sutton issued a stark reminder that coronavirus was far more serious than the ordinary flu, saying it often took weeks to recover, even after hospitalisation.

“There may well be people who really carry this disability or this chronic condition for years to come,” he said.

NSW recorded eight new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with 42 cases now linked to the Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney.

The state has 101 active cases with one person in intensive care.

NSW will tighten restrictions next week, with a 10-person booking cap at pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Weddings will be capped at 150 people and guests must be seated at all times.

“No dancing, no singing, no mingling,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is putting the final touches on the post-JobKeeper package before the details are announced next week.

Mr Morrison said the national measures would “disproportionately benefit” Victoria, where a fresh outbreak has forced millions of Melburnians back into lockdown.

“The reason for that is they’re assessed based on the need and the impact of the virus on people’s businesses,” he told 3AW radio.