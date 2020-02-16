Discover Australian Associated Press

An Australian virus expert is in Japan to gather information on Diamond Princess passengers. Image by AP PHOTO

health

Australian virus expert arrives in Japan

By AAP

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 08:43:39

An Australian infectious disease expert is in Japan to help authorities cope with concerns about passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined because of the coronavirus.

The expert joins an international team to gather information about the passengers, including the 200 Australians aboard the ship, which is being held in Yokohama.

The US is sending an aircraft to Japan to bring back US passengers on the Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.

The Australian embassy in Tokyo emailed citizens aboard the cruise ship to say the federal government is also examining options to assist Australians.

The embassy told citizens it understood it was a “very stressful” situation for them and that Australian medical officers were working closely with Japanese authorities to support them.

The federal government last week extended the two-week travel ban from mainland China for another seven days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry states it’s absolutely paramount to keep citizens safe from the virus, but it is a “savage blow” to the nation’s tourism.

“Tourism and trade would greatly benefit from even a partial lifting of the ban from provinces in China that present a much lower risk to Australians,” Australian Chamber Tourism executive chair John Hart wrote.

The Maritime Union of Australia is concerned its members are at risk by the arrival of container vessels from mainland China, which it says in some cases are docking in breach of the travel ban.

Meanwhile, NSW Health on Sunday said passengers arriving into Sydney from some cruise ships will be assessed by experts as a precautionary measure.

A risk assessment will be completed for each cruise ship arriving into the harbour city before it berths and then a decision will be made by health authorities whether to disembark passengers. 

No quarantined Australians at Christmas Island and Darwin have tested positive for the virus and the first group of evacuees are due to return home on Monday.

Of the 15 coronavirus cases in Australia, six have been cleared and the remaining nine are all stable.

In China, the total number of people infected by the virus rose to more than 66,000 on Saturday, with the number of deaths passing 1500.

