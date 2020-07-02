Australian War Memorial reopens to public

The Australian War Memorial has reopened to the public with a touch of military fanfare.

The Canberra-based institution was forced to close for more than three months due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Royal Military College band was on hand to trumpet its relaunch on Wednesday.

A soldier killed in action 75 years ago will be the focus of the first Last Post Ceremony to be held since restrictions were removed.

Private Leslie James Hanlon, who died during an amphibious landing in New Guenea during the Second World War, will be commemorated.

Visitors to the memorial are being asked to pre-book free, timed tickets online and practice social distancing.