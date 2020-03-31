Australian writer sits out virus in Rome

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian writer Desmond O'Grady is hunkered down in Rome sitting out the coronavirus. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Australian writer sits out virus in Rome

By Desmond O’Grady

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 20:34:35

Australian Desmond O’Grady is an author, playwright and journalist who for more than 50 years has lived in Italy where the coronavirus has killed nearly 11,000 people, the highest death toll of any country.

At the age of 90 he describes Italian life under the threat of the coronavirus as he sits it out with family and pets in his Rome apartment:

How many metres can you walk and still be near your home? Italian anti-coronavirus regulations prohibit people strolling without remaining near their home but don’t specify that distance.

My son Kieran was surprised when carabinieri (paramilitary police ) interrupted him as he was taking a photo on Rome’s Janiculum hill around 7pm during his daily stroll.

He was only about a kilometre from his apartment and they apologised when they found that he was a professor of mathematics at the city’s Sapienza university. Nevertheless they proceeded with the penal procedure which could lead to a fine.

My daily walk, in what is roughly the Rome equivalent of Melbourne’s South Yarra, used to be alongside the Tiber river to Rome’s main soccer stadium but, as that is over two kilometres distant, it is now reduced.

It is a short circuit which takes me past my tennis club which, like other sporting centres is now closed.

My walk takes me to the shopping centre where the pharmacy, newspaper kiosk, grocery and greengrocers are still open but not the stalls of my Bangladeshi fishmonger and the Bangladeshi greengrocer and all others in the open market.

The shopping centre is the turning point in a boring routine and I return to confinement with two adults and two dogs.

Isolation is briefly overcome daily at 6pm when some throughout Italy sing on their balconies or, on March 25, read agreed passages of Dante’s 14th century poem The Divine Comedy. 

The only performer in our zone lives opposite and uses a loud speaker to blast us with pop songs or opera arias always followed by the national anthem.

His latest offering was Whatever will be, will be.

Sadly, perhaps more apt would be Muoio Disperato (I Die in Despair) from Tosca.

It would be apt because relatives are not allowed any contact with the dying and there were almost a thousand who died on Friday, although there seems to be a decreasing trend.

The deaths occur mainly in Lombardy, the richest, most populous region ( 11 million inhabitants) reputedly with Italy’s best health system.

Lazio, whose capital is Rome, has six million inhabitants but has only a tenth of those who are coronavirus positive in Lombardy.

One of my grandsons, Riccardo, is studying at the Conservatorium in Milan, the Lombard capital. As there are reports of too many young people on its streets, I rang but he reassured me that he only leaves the student residence to buy food.

Another grandson, Victor, is a dermatologist in Modena, a red-alert pandemic zone. He worked closely with a doctor who is positive but so far Victor has not been infected.

To date 51 doctors have died from the infection they try to cure.

They have been in the frontline despite a shortage of masks, disinfectants and reagents as have the 7100 nurses and other staff infected in hospitals and hospices.

Many former doctors have replaced those who have died.

Italy was unprepared for the pandemic and slow to catch up. Verbosity was another contagion – the government anti-coronavirus decrees, often garbled and imprecise, run to 123,000 words.

Nevertheless, despite mistakes and uncertainty, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conti is the most popular politician: Italians are prepared to make allowances for shortcomings as long as they believe the government will win against the virus.

They better be quick about it.

The government promised 600 euros ($A1085) a month for the hundreds of thousands of unemployed after the closure of factories and offices. But the money has not reached some of them which led to attempts to loot Sicilian supermarkets.

A health collapse could be followed by a social collapse.

Mid-summer is when many residents leave Rome and there are only tourists. Now there are no tourists, nor heat, humidity or noise.

Tourists have long thrown coins over their shoulders into the Trevi fountain to ensure they will return to Rome. But now, not even three coins in the fountain.

Yesterday the mayoress Virginia Raggi asked Romans to make up for the lost fountain income which has been used to help Rome’s poorest.

It is a sunny spring, dusk comes later and trees and shrubs are budding.

In such idyllic conditions it is easy to forget one’s vulnerability. It is also difficult to imagine the grief of those whose relatives have died or the problems of the hundreds of thousands abruptly unemployed, including the Bangladeshi fishmonger and greengrocer.

Just as it is impossible to know whether Italy’s final aria will be ‘I die in despair’ or ‘I will win’ from Turandot.

Latest sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

The NRL's minimum-wage players will be eligible for the government's JobKeeper funding should the rest of the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

news

virus diseases

Four Victorian babies diagnosed with virus

Four babies are among Victoria's latest coronavirus cases, with authorities investigating how they became infected but say they aren't part of a cluster.

sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.