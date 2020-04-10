Australians face new test this Easter

The patience of saints may be tested this Easter, with holidays away cancelled and coronavirus laws blocking ventures to the great outdoors.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has warned abandoning social distancing rules over the long weekend would undo everything done to curtail the crisis.

“This Easter is the time where we can lock in the gains we have made as a country. The virus does not take a holiday,” he said.

In case government and police warnings through social and news media haven’t got the message through, the federal government has texted millions of Australians directly with the blunt message: “Stay home this Easter & help save lives. Only leave for what you really need + exercise, work, medical & care.”

“What you really need”, like other messages from authorities since the crisis began, is open to different interpretations.

But police out on the beat around Australia enforcing isolation and social distancing are unlikely to accept the argument from a crowd on the beach that a party is what they “really need”.

With the temperature forecast to reach the mid-30s this weekend in Perth, frustrations and fines could mount on the city’s beaches.

While the mercury was already in the low 30s mid-week, WA Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Dreibergs warned too many people were simply laying around socialising on the coast.

“If you want to go to the beach, go, have a swim, pack up your towel, go back to your car, head home,” Mr Dreibergs told 6PR radio.

It’s the same story in most other states for beaches that aren’t totally closed because of recent overcrowding, although sunbaking remains possible in South Australia for groups up to 10, with only one person per four square metres.

Other popular recreational activities like fishing, golf and tennis are either banned or subjected to distancing restrictions, depending on a state or territory’s regulations.

Bushwalking in national parks that remain open is generally restricted to locals, but camping and caravan holidays aren’t an option this Easter.

So for anyone wanting a virtual experience of the great outdoors, the Caravan Industry Association of Australia has come up with its Camp at Home Heroes initiative.

The association wants couples, families or mates living together to set up camp “in their backyards, living rooms, and even balconies”.

Citing its own survey on the stress-reducing, family-bonding and happiness-building benefits of camping, the association’s Keelan Howard says “these benefits can still be enjoyed in your own home”.

The Let’s Go Caravan and Camping Facebook page has competitions and tips to camp at home.