Australians ordered not to travel overseas

Australia has upgraded its international travel advice to the highest level, with all citizens being told not to travel overseas because of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was the first time travel advice has been escalated to “do not travel” abroad.

“Do not go overseas. That is very clear, that instruction,” he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

“For those who are thinking of going overseas in the school holidays, don’t. Don’t go overseas.”

Mr Morrison said the biggest risk of spreading the disease had been from Australians returning from overseas.

“It is very important that Australians do not travel abroad at this time,” the prime minister said.

He said the ban on travel was indefinite, noting other countries had similar restrictions on arrivals.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has made the decision amid a higher risk of contracting coronavirus overseas.

Health care systems overseas may come under strain and not be able to look after foreigners, the department says.

DFAT says overseas travel has become more complex with many countries introducing fast-changing entry or movement restriction.

“We now advise all Australians: do not travel overseas at this time. This is our highest advice level (level 4 of 4),” the department’s advice says.

“If you are already overseas and wish to return to Australia, we recommend you do so as soon as possible by commercial means.”

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued detailed advice on its website.

“You should contact the (travel) business directly to request a refund or other remedy such as a credit note or voucher,” the watchdog says.

“The ACCC encourages all businesses to treat consumers fairly in these exceptional circumstances.”