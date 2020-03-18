Australians ordered not to travel overseas

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison has announced "do not travel" overseas advice for Australians due to the coronavirus. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Australians ordered not to travel overseas

By Matt Coughlan

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 09:31:49

Australia has upgraded its international travel advice to the highest level, with all citizens being told not to travel overseas because of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was the first time travel advice has been escalated to “do not travel” abroad.

“Do not go overseas. That is very clear, that instruction,” he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

“For those who are thinking of going overseas in the school holidays, don’t. Don’t go overseas.”

Mr Morrison said the biggest risk of spreading the disease had been from Australians returning from overseas.

“It is very important that Australians do not travel abroad at this time,” the prime minister said.

He said the ban on travel was indefinite, noting other countries had similar restrictions on arrivals.

Latest news

politics

Australians face months of virus measures

The government has upped the ante on measures to stem coronavirus with limits on social gatherings and visitors to aged care, and tough new travel advice.

politics

Indoor gatherings of 100 or more banned

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has banned all non-essential indoor gatherings of 100 people or more due to the coronavirus outbreak.

health

'Do not hoard', PM tells grocery shoppers

Aldi, Coles, IGA and Woolworths are asking customers to be considerate of each other and staff, as Scott Morrison calls on Australians to stop panic buying.

politics

International Anzac Day services cancelled

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester has announced international Anzac Day services led by Australia will be cancelled because of coronavirus.

politics

Australians ordered not to travel overseas

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced "do not travel" overseas advice for all Australians due to the coronavirus outbreak.

news

politics

Australians face months of virus measures

The government has upped the ante on measures to stem coronavirus with limits on social gatherings and visitors to aged care, and tough new travel advice.

sport

Australian rules football

Hard to see round one starting: AFLPA CEO

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says Gillon McLachlan, having been briefed by the government, will soon make a call regarding round one of the season.

world

epidemic and plague

Nations seek to stem virus crisis

Governments across the world are focusing on providing stimulus measures to keep economies running as the toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to over 5700.