Australians stuck in Nepal to return home

Stranded tourists from Australia and New Zealand have boarded a chartered flight out of Nepal.

The Nepal Airlines flight had 222 Australians and 28 New Zealand citizens and permanent residents onboard and is scheduled to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday.

Passengers will face a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Nepal’s government has imposed a lockdown until April 7 halting flights, ordering vehicles off the roads, shutting down businesses and shuttering major markets.

Similar flights have rescued stranded German, French and US citizens out of Nepal in the past few days.

Nepal has reported five confirmed cases including one person who has recovered from it.