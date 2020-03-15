Discover Australian Associated Press

Scott Morrison is part of a public campaign urging Australians to do their bit to stop COVID-19. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

politics

All options on table over virus: Treasurer

By Colin Brinsden and Marnie Banger

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 09:10:50

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says no options will be off the table to deal with the spread of the coronavirus when the country’s leaders come together via a phone hook-up on Sunday.

Mr Frydenberg did not rule out closing schools as the number of virus cases in Australia rises above 250.

More than 150,000 people have been infected worldwide, with more than 5600 deaths.

The new national cabinet to deal with COVID-19 is made up of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the six premiers and two chief ministers, as well as key federal ministers such the treasurer and will kick-off at midday (AEDT).

The weekly gathering was agreed at Friday’s Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting.

Asked on Sky News whether the closures of schools could be up for consideration, Mr Frydenberg said: “We take the advice of the medical experts but all recent developments both here and overseas, as well as all possible options no doubt will be assessed.”

Australians are being urged to play their part to help to stem the spread of the coronavirus as part of a national campaign.

A letter from Mr Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy ran in newspapers across the country on Sunday, along with the latest information on COVID-19.

It urges people to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and dispose of tissues, and avoid contact with others if they’re feeling unwell. 

“Australia has one of the best health systems in the world with some of the most dedicated and experienced health professionals,” the letter reads.

“Containing the spread of an infection like COVID-19 comes down to every Australian playing their part by looking after their own hygiene, looking out for each other, and staying informed.”

People are also being urged only to be tested for the illness if they are experiencing flu or cold-like symptoms and have recently returned from overseas, or have been in contact with a confirmed case.

Advertisements with these messages will also run on television, radio, online and at more than 2200 outdoor sites from this weekend.

Across the Tasman, the New Zealand government has announced that all incoming passengers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period, from midnight on Sunday.

The move has had consequences for cricket, with Australia’s Chappell-Hadlee one-day series against New Zealand abandoned while the international Super Rugby competition will be suspended after this weekend’s games..

The COAG meeting heeded expert advice that all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people in Australia should be cancelled from Monday.

Major events the Melbourne Grand Prix, Sydney’s Easter Show and Vivid light festival have been canned.

